PlayBox Neo Among Sponsors of Pre-NAB Networking Event Hosted by Enlighten Digital

PlayBox Neo, a leading provider of media playout solutions, announces its sponsorship of a pre-NAB networking event hosted by its Orlando-based partner Enlighten Digital on March 6 in southern Florida. The event is designed to help Florida-based organizations plan their NAB 2025 experience. At the event, attendees can schedule key meetings with manufacturers, see new technology demonstrations, and discuss upcoming products and solutions.

In addition to PlayBox Neo, other event sponsors include AJA, Ross Video, and EditShare.

“This is an excellent opportunity to highlight what’s ahead for PlayBox Neo in advance of our biggest show of the year,” said Van Duke, U.S. Director of Operations, PlayBox Neo. “I’m sure we’ll receive invaluable feedback, and look I forward to meeting many Florida-based colleagues. Enlighten Digital has always provided extremely strong support to PlayBox Neo in the U.S. And this event is further evidence of their commitment to clients.”

PlayBox Neo handles the entire workflow from ingest, asset management, graphics creation, titling, subtitling, ad insertion and scheduling to playout. PlayBox Neo solutions are based on modular products and services which can be easily customized to provide the exact capability needed for any scale of channel playout management – from ingest and scheduling right through to transmission.

Enlighten Digital’s Pre-NAB 2025 Networking Event will be held on March 6 from 2-5pm at Bokamper’s in Plantation, Florida. Address: 1280 S Pine Island Rd, Plantation, Florida 33324.

RSVP to:

Jeayces Ramos

VP of Sales

Enlighten Digital

C: (954) 895-7267

E: jc@enlightendigital.com

For more information on PlayBox Neo, please visit PlayBox Neo at www.playboxneo.com