FOR-A America Appoints Jo Aun to Lead U.S. Product Development

Cypress, CA, September 17, 2025 – FOR-A America named Jo Aun as Senior Manager of Product Management and Engineering, reporting directly to Satoshi Kanemura, President and COO. In this new position, Jo will guide the planning, development, and rollout of FOR-A’s broadcast and video technology across the U.S.

A key part of Jo’s new role will be as a liaison between U.S. operations and FOR-A Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo. He will serve as the key connection between U.S. customers and FOR-A’s engineering teams in Japan, ensuring that customer feedback directly informs product strategy. He will also lead engineering activities, manage system integrations, and support training for U.S. staff on FOR-A’s proprietary IP technologies.

Jo rejoins FOR-A after serving as a System Consultant, specializing in IP and cloud solutions, at Riedel Communications. Earlier in his career, he was Deputy Sales Engineering Manager at FOR-A Corporation in Tokyo, where he supervised international system integrations, including projects for the New World Symphony in Miami and large-scale U.S. houses of worship.

“It feels like I’m coming home again, but home’s been thoroughly updated,” says Jo. “I’ve always valued the collaborative way FOR-A operates, and I’m especially excited to work on IP-based platforms like the FOR-A IMPULSE ® live production system and Hi-RDS resource sharing software with Bob Peterson and the rest of the team. Working on advanced IP platforms alongside engineers like Bob is a dream job.”

Aun will oversee the product life cycle from concept and market analysis to rollout and post-sales support. He’ll ensure the parent company’s technical vision is aligned with global business objectives.

“Jo brings both technical depth and hands-on customer experience that will make an immediate impact,” says Satoshi Kanemura, President and COO, FOR- A America. “His background in global system integration and familiarity with FOR-A technology mean he understands not just how our products work, but how they must evolve to meet specific customer needs in the U.S. market. Jo’s leadership will help us deliver solutions that are practical, forward-looking, and customer focused.”

Jo’s appointment comes on the heels of Satoshi Araki joining FOR-A America as Product Manager, IP. Araki also came to FOR-A America from FOR-A Corporation headquarters, where he was an instrumental member of the company’s systems integration division, leading integration efforts of all IP-related products.

At NAB this year, FOR-A introduced FOR-A IMPULSE (Integrated Media Platform with UnLimited StructureE) – a live production platform that features signal processing, multi-view, switching, graphics, audio mix, and media player as software function nodes.

And last year, FOR-A introduced the SMPTE ST 2110 resource sharing software, Hi-RDS; as well as FOR-A MixBoard – a software-based switcher; and updates to the software-based live production platform, SOAR-A (Software Optimized Appliance Revolutionized by FOR-A). FOR-A’s live production ecosystem works with all flavors of IP, featuring full support for ST 2110 standards.

Jo will be based in FOR-A America’s Cypress, CA office. He can be reached at jo@for-a.com