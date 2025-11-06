Easefly Unveils the World’s First Fully Automatic 12-in-1 Heat Press Machine – One Device, Endless Creativity

Print it all – from T-shirts to mugs, hats, and plates – with one smart machine that does the work for you.

What if one compact machine could replace your entire heat-press workshop? That’s exactly what Easefly just made possible. The company today announced the launch of Easefly 12-in-1 Automatic Heat Press, the world’s first all-in-one smart heat press designed to handle every kind of project – T-shirts, mugs, caps, plates, bottles, and more – all with one base, zero manual effort.

Forget juggling multiple bulky presses or adjusting knobs and timers. Easefly automatically detects each attachment, sets the right temperature and pressure, and delivers perfect results every time. It’s the future of DIY and small-business customization – intelligent, compact, and ridiculously easy to use.

“Easefly was born to free creators from complexity,” said an Easefly spokesperson. “Most small businesses own several machines for different materials. We wanted to make one that does it all – smarter, faster, and safer – so anyone can turn ideas into real products.”

What Makes Easefly Different

12 Functions. 1 Power Base. – Press T-shirts, mugs, plates, caps, bottles, and even curved or irregular items with plug-and-play modules.

Fully Automatic Control. – No guessing. Auto-adjusts heat, pressure, and time for perfect prints.

Professional Results, Compact Size. – Industrial-grade heating in a home-friendly footprint.

Universal Compatibility. – Works with sublimation, HTV, vinyl, and DTF on fabric, ceramics, glass, or metal.

Safe & Smart. – Overheat protection, auto shut-off, and precise temperature balance.

Easefly’s design packs a full workshop into a single sleek body – ideal for Etsy sellers, small brands, creators, and DIY lovers who want to produce professional-grade custom gear without the learning curve or clutter.

