New Constructs Partners with Google Cloud to Launch FinSights

FinSights is an AI Agent for investing built on proprietary and proven superior fundamental data and research

New Constructs, a leader in forensic financial data and research, announced a partnership with Google Cloud to introduce FinSights, an AI-powered financial research agent built on Google Cloud. FinSights uniquely combines Google’s Gemini models and Google Cloud’s Vertex AI platform with New Constructs’ industry-leading, proprietary fundamental data, ontology and stock rankings.

New Constructs

New Constructs

FinSights is engineered to solve a critical problem in the AI-in-finance space: the over-reliance on flawed, accounting-based data. By training models on New Constructs’ forensically adjusted financials and Core Earnings metrics, FinSights enables institutional and sophisticated investors to uncover true corporate performance, valuation, and risk, delivering insights that outperform conventional analyst frameworks.

“AI can be a direct engine for advances in intelligent investing when it’s powered by high quality data,” said Brad Little, Vice President, Global Head of Professional Services at Google Cloud.” By building FinSights on Google Cloud, New Constructs’ proprietary data and ontology marries deep subject matter expertise (SME) with advanced AI capabilities to improve and inform its customers’ investing decisions.”

Key Investor Value

FinSights offers investors a potent toolkit for alpha generation and risk management, leveraging the combined strengths of both partners:

Superior Data: Utilizes New Constructs’ proven Core Earnings and Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) metrics to identify value creators and destroyers with unmatched precision.

Explainable AI Insights: FinSights is built for trust, ensuring every signal is traceable to original source data in the company’s financial filings , a necessity for institutional adoption.

Secure scalable Architecture: Built on Google Cloud, FinSights utilizes Google Cloud’s Vertex AI platform, Google’s Gemini models and BigQuery ML for automated retraining capabilities and institutional integration (API, data feeds, and web platform).

This partnership represents a significant step-change in AI for finance, with FinSights poised to serve asset managers, hedge funds, analysts, and fintech developers in the growing global market for AI-driven financial analytics. This is the first step towards a future of real-time portfolio risk monitoring and asset allocation optimization. Finsights can ingest your portfolio and tell you which stocks to add/drop or under/over weight now or in preparation for earnings season. And, much more.

“AI is only as good as the data it’s built on,” said David Trainer, CEO of New Constructs. “With FinSights, we are embedding our proprietary, distortion-adjusted fundamentals into the AI pipeline, giving model training a clearer signal to interpret and forecast performance. We’re enabling investors to see through accounting noise to the economic truth that drives real value creation and stock prices.”

Timeline and Availability

Beta Launch: Q4 2025 (with select institutional partners).

Public Launch: Later in 2026.

About New Constructs

New Constructs is an independent investment research firm that provides unrivaled insights into the fundamentals and valuation of public businesses. Combining human expertise with proprietary machine learning and AI technologies, the firm’s patented Robo-Analyst technology shines a light into the dark corners of financial filings to unearth critical details that drive superior fundamental data, stock ratings, and research. Elite money managers, advisors, and institutions have relied on New Constructs to lower risk and improve performance since 2004.

Contact Information

Investor Relations – New Constructs

Strategy Voice Associates, LLC

scott@strategyvoiceassociates.com

www.newconstructs.com

SOURCE: New Constructs, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire