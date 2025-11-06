Numeracle Expands Branded Calling Reach as Verizon Goes Live in the BCID Ecosystem

BCID-Enabled Calls Now Reach Verizon and T-Mobile Wireless Subscribers, Marking a Major Step Forward for Trusted Caller Identity Delivery

Numeracle™ Inc. (Numeracle), the pioneer of Entity Identity Management™ for communications, today announced that Verizon Wireless is now live in the Branded Calling ID™ (BCID™) ecosystem, enabling the delivery of fully branded, verified enterprise calls to Verizon subscribers. With both Verizon and T-Mobile wireless networks now supporting BCID as Authorized Terminating Service Providers (TSPs), enterprises working with Authorized Originating Service Providers (OSPs) can securely display their verified name, logo, and call reason (subject to carrier and device compatibility) on millions of mobile devices across the United States.

Verizon Joins BCID Ecosystem

Real screenshot of Numeracle BCID Call

Numeracle enables BCID participation through its Secure Verified Identity Presentation (sVIP) solution as an Authorized Onboarding and Vetting Agent within the BCID ecosystem. With Verizon’s launch, Numeracle’s OSP partners can now extend branded calling reach to more subscribers than ever before, delivering a trusted presence that strengthens enterprise identity, enhances consumer confidence, and prevents fraudulent brand impersonation.

“Numeracle welcomes Verizon’s live participation in the BCID ecosystem as another major step toward restoring trust in caller identity,” said Rebekah Johnson, Founder & CEO of Numeracle. “With both Verizon and T-Mobile now supporting authenticated branded calls, we’re one step closer to a future where every call can be trusted. We look forward to the day when consumers on all carriers can know with confidence who is calling, and encourage the industry to heed the FCC’s call to make verified caller identity a standard across every network.”

Branded Calling ID™ is the only industry-led, standards-based Rich Call Data (RCD) ecosystem engineered to be secure-by-design and to deliver trusted, branded calls nationwide for enterprise businesses. Governed by CTIA in collaboration with Authorized Partners , BCID ensures that only vetted and authenticated entities can display their identity information, logo, and call reason directly on consumer devices.

Numeracle leads the industry-wide adoption and go-to-market activation of BCID, bringing together enterprises, Signing Agents, OSPs, and TSPs to facilitate the end-to-end delivery of authenticated branded calls.

For Originating Service Providers (OSPs): Partner with Numeracle to launch BCID as a branded calling solution for your enterprise customers and bring authenticated, trusted identity delivery to market.

For Enterprises: Work with Numeracle as your Onboarding and Vetting Agent to enable verified brand display through your OSP and deliver trusted calls to mobile subscribers across participating networks.

To get started, visit https://www.numeracle.com/BCID .

Contact Information:

Molly Weis

VP, Marketing & Communications

molly.weis@numeracle.com

8143801181

SOURCE: Numeracle

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire