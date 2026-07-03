Eagle Plains Partner Refined Energy Announces Final Results for Winter 2026 Drill Program at Dufferin West

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (TSXV:EPL)(OTCQB:EGPLF) (“EPL” or “Eagle Plains”) is pleased to announce that partner Refined Energy Corp (CSE: RUU; OTC: RFMCF; FRA: CWA0) (“Refined”) has received complete results for the 2026 drill program completed at Eagle Plains’ 100% owned Dufferin West Property, Saskatchewan.

Refined holds the exclusive option to acquire up to a 75% interest in the 10,140ha Dufferin Project, which is made up of the North and West Dufferin properties, located adjacent to NexGen Energy’s SW3 Property and approximately 18km from Cameco’s Centennial Deposit where historic drill hole VR-031W3 intersected 8.78% U308 over 33.9m (SMAF 74G12-0061).

The 2026 drilling tested priority targets identified through interpretation of electromagnetic, gravity and magnetic geophysical surveys. A total of 975 metres of drilling in three holes was completed. Drillholes DW26-001 and DW26-003 successfully intersected the Athabasca unconformity, with DW26-002 terminated prior to reaching target depth. The program was completed on budget for approximately $1.7 million and was managed by TerraLogic Exploration Inc. of Cranbrook, BC.

A total of 87 samples from DW26-001 and DW26-003 were submitted to ALS Canada Ltd. for geochemical analyses. Ten samples returned weakly anomalous uranium values, with the highest assay returning 5 ppm uranium (up to 7x background) from DW26-001 immediately below the unconformity.

A detailed review of the geochemical results (incorporating U/Th & Pb-isotope ratios and alteration indicator elements including boron) defines 10 anomalous sample intervals of interest, including consistent uranium anomalies (dominant over Th) immediately below the unconformity.

Though weakly anomalous in absolute terms (5 ppm max U), the consistent geochemical enrichment (up to 7x background U) near the unconformity, suggests uranium potential exists on the Dufferin West property, including the other 4 untested DDH targets generated by the geophysical data compilation. Several additional targets have also been defined from results of the 2026 gravity survey. Recommendations for future work would include deepening DW26-002 to the unconformity target depth to test coincident geophysical indicators including strong conductive response, proximity to a low magnetic lineament, and associated sub-kilometric-scale gravity low anomaly.

Highlights

Drill hole DW26-001 intersected the targeted graphitic conductor at 381 metres with associated brecciation (unconformity depth 332 m).

Drill hole DW26-003 reached the unconformity at 312 metres and intersected two brecciated fault zones; one in the sandstone at 104 to 120 m with associated bleaching, and one in the basement from 323.7 to 327.1 m with brecciation and clay gouges.

DW26-003 tested a significant ground gravity low complemented by a partially overlapping magnetic low and bounded to the east by a magnetic high.

All intersections are listed with respect to hole depth, not depth from surface.

Figure 1: Location of Drill Holes on Dufferin West Project. Drill hole DW26-001 targeted an electromagnetic (EM) conductor defined by a moving loop EM survey. Drill hole DW26-002 was designed to test the conductor along strike in conjunction with a coincident weak gravity low anomaly; however, the hole was terminated early to allow completion of drill hole DW26-003 within the planned program budget. Drill hole DW26-003 targeted the central portion of a pronounced gravity low coincident with a magnetic low and bounded to the east by a magnetic high, interpreted to represent Archean granite-gneiss basement rocks.

See Dufferin Project Information and Map here

The Dufferin Project is located on or in close proximity to the known trace of the Virgin River Shear Zone and related splays which are key structures for potential uranium mineralization.

The Project is prospective for unconformity- and basement-hosted uranium mineralization in proximity to the Virgin River Shear Zone. Faulted basement contacts and brittlely reactivated structures are the primary locations for mineralization in the area covered by the Dufferin Project. The relatively high concentration of secondary uranium-bearing minerals demonstrated by prior exploration work on the Dufferin Project may also indicate uranium mineralization remobilization may play an important role in this region of the Athabasca Basin. Geophysical EM and magnetic anomalies demonstrated by prior exploration work on the Dufferin Project are supported by previous uranium and boron soil and lake sediment anomalies along the inferred fault zones, which are expected to aid in focusing future exploration programs.

Some of the above results were taken directly from the SMDI descriptions and assessment reports (SMAF) filed with the Saskatchewan government. Management cautions that historical results were collected and reported by past operators and have not been verified nor confirmed by a Qualified Person, but form a basis for ongoing work on the subject properties.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this News Release has been reviewed and approved by C.C. Downie, P.Geo., a director and officer of Eagle Plains, hereby identified as the “Qualified Person” under N.I. 43-101.

About Eagle Plains Resources

Based in Cranbrook, B.C., Eagle Plains is a well-funded, prolific project generator that continues to conduct research, acquire and explore mineral projects throughout western Canada, with a focus on critical metals integral to an increasingly electrified, decarbonized economy.

The Company was formed in 1992 and is the fourth-oldest listed issuer on the TSX-V (and the only one of these four that has not seen a roll-back or restructuring of its shares). Eagle Plains has continued to deliver shareholder value over the years and through numerous spin outs has transferred over $115,000,000 in value directly to its shareholders, with Copper Canyon Resources and Taiga Gold Corp. being notable examples. Eagle Plains latest spinout, Eagle Royalties Ltd. (CSE:”ER”) was listed on May 24, 2023, and on October 30, 2025, ER shareholders overwhelmingly approved a three-cornered amalgamation that resulted in a reverse takeover of Eagle Royalties by Summit Royalty Corp. The resulting issuer is named Summit Royalties Ltd. and trades under the symbol SUM on the TSX Venture Exchange with a market capitalization of over $100M.

On October 2, 2024, Eagle Plains announced the formation of a separate division within the Company that will give Eagle Plains’ shareholders direct exposure to strategic opportunities in Canadian green energy transition. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Eagle Plains, Osprey Power Inc. (“OP”) will focus on identifying and advancing innovative and diverse clean energy project portfolios in target markets throughout Canada, with an initial focus on Western Canada.

Eagle Plains’ core business is acquiring grassroots critical- and precious-metal exploration properties. The Company is committed to steadily enhancing shareholder value by advancing our diverse portfolio of projects toward discovery through collaborative partnerships and development of a highly experienced technical team.

Expenditures from 2010-2025 on Eagle Plains-related projects exceed $41M, the majority of which was funded by third-party partners. This exploration work resulted in approximately 50,000m of diamond-drilling and extensive ground-based exploration work facilitating the advancement of numerous projects at various stages of development.

Throughout the exploration process, our mission is to help maintain prosperous communities by exploring for and discovering resource opportunities while building lasting relationships through honest and respectful business practices.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Eagle Plains

“C.C. (Chuck) Downie, P.Geo”

President and CEO

For further information on EPL, please contact Andrew Wilson at 1 866 HUNT ORE (486 8673)

Email: abw@eagleplains.com or visit our website at https://www.eagleplains.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

SOURCE: Eagle Plains Resources Ltd.

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