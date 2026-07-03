From ELEKTROS to All Our Shareholders

Wishing Every American and Everyone Who Loves This Great Nation a Happy Independence Day!

Happy July 4th!

On behalf of everyone at ELEKTROS Inc., we extend our warmest wishes to our shareholders, their families, our friends, neighbors, veterans, members of the Armed Forces, and every American celebrating Independence Day. We are grateful for the freedoms and opportunities that make the United States a place where innovation, entrepreneurship, and determination can thrive.

As we gather with family and friends, we hope this holiday weekend is filled with joy, gratitude, and lasting memories. We are thankful for the confidence our shareholders have placed in our Company and remain committed to pursuing our vision with integrity, dedication, and optimism.

May God bless each and every one of you, may God bless the United States of America, and may this Independence Day be a celebration of hope, freedom, and opportunity.

Happy Fourth of July!

Forward-Looking Statements

This message contains forward-looking statements regarding future plans and expectations. Actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. Nothing in this message should be construed as investment advice or a guarantee of future performance.

Contact Information

ELEKTROS Inc.

West Palm Beach, Florida

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: https://elektros.energy

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire