EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL 24 Sets Single-Week Franchise Record for Digital Units Sold and Brings More Ways to Play and Watch Ahead of NFL Kickoff Weekend

Madden NFL 24 Sees More Players and Games Played in Launch Week Year-over-Year and Now Welcomes PlayStation® and Xbox Players to Participate in Free Trial This Weekend

EA SPORTS™ Offers New Madden NFL 24 NFL+ Edition Making it Even Easier for Fans to Play and Watch the Sport They Love

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) is celebrating the 2023 NFL Season kickoff by inviting football fans everywhere to play EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL 24 via a global trial, during a Free Play Weekend,* September 7 through September 10 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®4 and PlayStation®5. Players on Xbox Series X|S and PS5™ platforms can experience the new levels of control and realism delivered through elevated gameplay along with the fun of mini-games and depth of Superstar Mode, Franchise Mode and more. NFL fans looking to jump headfirst into the season kickoff can enjoy the new Madden NFL 24 NFL+ Edition** (available until October 10), which gives fans a unique opportunity to play and watch all of the NFL action by accessing Madden NFL 24 and 3 months of NFL+ Premium, the NFL’s direct-to-consumer service.†





Madden NFL continues to welcome more football fans into the game – Madden NFL 24 set a single-week franchise record for digital units sold, saw a 36 percent increase in games played and drew more players during week one of launch compared to Madden NFL 23. Through the increased play, several trends emerged that project who fans think might make the biggest impact this season:

Cover athlete Josh Allen was the top quarterback for a second consecutive year and totaled more than double the passing touchdowns of runner-up Patrick Mahomes

The Ravens vaulted to the most used team behind a 180 percent increase in year-over-year usage; newly added Odell Beckham Jr. tallied the most touchdown catches and Lamar Jackson (#4) landed in the top-five quarterbacks

Players pegged the AFC North as a division to watch, with three teams among the most popular in the game (Ravens #1, Bengals #2, Steelers #4) and two intra-division clashes (Ravens-Steelers #1, Bengals-Ravens #4) among the most common matchups

Jonathan Taylor was the game’s top running back, newly traded Jalen Ramsey led in interceptions and Aaron Donald racked up the most sacks

“We love seeing more players enjoying Madden NFL 24, and looking at all the ways they are exploring the new gameplay, new modes, and everything about this year’s experience,” said Mike Mahar, Senior Production Director, EA SPORTS Madden NFL. “NFL Kickoff means a brand new season of world class football competition is upon us, and alongside the big hits and game changing plays each week, our team will be hard at work bringing new content, experiences and improvements based on player feedback via live service updates all season long.”

New content in Madden NFL 24 this week includes the release of the six-song EP, CROWD CONTROL, also available on all DSPs. CROWD CONTROL features Pro Bowler Darren Waller (N.Y. Giants), four-time Pro Bowler Terron Armstead (Miami Dolphins), Ray-Ray McCloud (S.F. 49ers), three-time Pro Bowler Melvin Ingram and Pro Bowler DJ Chark (Carolina Panthers). The players perform alongside hip-hop stars Rob49, Jay Rock, That Mexican OT, and Lebra Jolie, and the album features production from EST Gee and Turbo while GRAMMY Award winner Derrick Milano serves as the executive producer.

The Madden NFL 24 NFL+ Edition, available now through October 10, includes the Madden NFL 24 Standard Edition, 3 monthly Ultimate Team packs (1 per month Sept-Nov), and 3 months of NFL+ Premium content. NFL+ Premium gives fans access to live local and primetime games on mobile, NFL RedZone, NFL Network, Game Replays and more so they never miss a play.

To stay up-to-date on all-things Madden NFL 24 follow Instagram, Twitter and TikTok or visit the Madden NFL website.

Visit: EAPressPortal.com for Madden NFL 24 assets

Madden NFL 24 is developed in Orlando, Florida and Madrid, Spain by EA Tiburon for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®5, Xbox One, PlayStation®4, and PC via EA app for Windows, Steam® and Epic Games Store. Download Madden NFL 24 Mobile Football from the Apple App Store® or Google Play™ store now.

*Conditions apply. See https://ea.com/games/madden-nfl/madden-nfl-24/free-trial for details. Trial period may vary based on platform, see retailer for details.

**Limited time offer only available in U.S. Conditions & restrictions apply. See www.ea.com/madden-24-disclaimers & www.nfl.com/legal/subscriptions_terms for details.

†NFL+ Terms: Offer only available in U.S. to new & qualified returning NFL+ subscribers. To redeem NFL+ subscription offer, you must create an NFL account and provide a valid credit card number. Subscription must be redeemed within ninety (90) days from date of purchase. NFL+ is $14.99/month after 3-month promotional period. Subscription automatically renews until canceled. Terms and conditions apply. See www.nfl.com/legal/subscriptions_terms for details. Madden NFL 24: NFL+ Edition offer ends on 10/10/23.

