e.l.f. Cosmetics Releases Full ‘Get Ready With Music, The Album,’ Giving a Megaphone to Emerging Artists

In a celebration of self-expression, e.l.f. fuses artistry and storytelling in an empowering original music album.









OAKLAND, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–e.l.f. Cosmetics, an e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) brand, is proud to announce the full release of ‘Get Ready With Music, The Album,’ a collection of inspiring songs that bridge the worlds of beauty and music. The album, featuring 13 original songs by emerging global artists, brings together authentic artistry and storytelling in a unique and transformative way.

‘Get Ready With Music, The Album’ gives a megaphone to self-expression, extending the definitions of beauty. Redefining the viral “Get Ready With Me” (GRWM) trend, e.l.f. offers anthems for every mood and moment. The tracks are upbeat, creative and impossible to forget, each one dedicated to brave listeners who embrace their individuality.

Created by e.l.f. made, the album allows each featured artist to step into their whole selves. e.l.f. made, the company’s new entertainment arm, will lead e.l.f. Beauty’s entertainment content, encompassing music, movies, gaming and sports.

The album’s lead single, “Hairpin” by Charlotte Rose Benjamin, which launched on September 4, is already the all-time, top-performing video on e.l.f. Cosmetics’ YouTube channel with nearly 10 million views.

“‘Get Ready With Music’ engages our full community spectrum, spotlighting the cosmic connection between music and beauty. Our platform is a beacon of expression and empowerment. Whether you are an emerging artist, a longstanding member of our community or visiting our channels for the first time, every eye, lip and face is invited to live their bold truth and be their best (s)e.l.f.,” said Kory Marchisotto, e.l.f. Beauty, Chief Marketing Officer.

Marchisotto added: “Everything we do starts with a signal. Entertainment by e.l.f. made connects the brightest signals to create a constellation, the catalyst for our community to express themselves with confidence.”

According to proprietary data from Madwell, e.l.f.’s creative agency*:

92% of women say listening to music while getting ready boosts their mood

77% of women say makeup and music give them a sense of belonging and community

75% of women see music and makeup as important tools for self-expression

65% of women say that listening to music while getting ready enhances their makeup application experience

“It’s wonderful to see a brand like e.l.f. Cosmetics understand the power of music and choose to support music artists. Whether it’s the next generation of emerging acts or more established artists like myself, in this day and age, this kind of support can help an artist immensely. Makeup, like music, is a form of self expression and they go hand in hand. I’m grateful for the collaboration and excited for the world to hear the album,” said Betty Who, singer and songwriter on the album.

“I love that e.l.f doesn’t shy away from being different, from their products, to the way they are supporting emerging artists with this album,” said Meduulla, one of the artists featured on the album. “e.l.f.’s products are so diverse and they make me feel so empowered because they don’t make you feel like you have to be a professional makeup artist to use them. I can literally create unique looks that feel authentically me.”

“As an independent, queer artist, I never would have thought a collaboration with a brand as iconic as e.l.f. would be in the cards, but here we are! This album really shows e.l.f. isn’t afraid to shake it up and give a platform to every kind of person,” said Cakes da Killa, a featured artist. “Makeup and music are my favorite tools for empowerment and escapism. When you put the two together there’s bound to be magic.”

Additional talent and tracks include:

Alana “Muse” —With a melancholic, deeply rich voice, Alana champions sustainability and corporate responsibility. Her empowering anthem encourages everyone to be their own muse, celebrating strength and boldness.

Betty Who “Wings” —Amplifying LGBTQ+ voices, Betty Who’s electrifying performances and anthemic lyrics celebrate self-acceptance and empowerment.

Black Gatsby “All in My Head” —With his eclectic style and bold makeup, Black Gatsby (D’Angelo Lacy) is redefining norms, owning his identity and inspiring others through his genre-bending music.

Dianna Lopez “Something Wild” —A soulful voice for unapologetic self-love, Dianna opens up about conquering performance anxiety, inspiring others to embrace vulnerability and fearlessness.

Jenita “Zero G (U & Me)” —A millennial pop queen, Jenita’s space-travel-inspired track is as catchy as it is uplifting, a tribute to friendship and collaboration.

Mariangela x Cola Boyy “Frágil” — A queen of cultural fusion, Mariangela blends genres and barriers with her bilingual, genre-defying sound. Passionate about sharing her raw truth, she stands as a beacon of authenticity in the music industry. A self-described “disabled disco innovator,” Cola Boyy’s blend of disco, pop and funk is a rallying cry for inclusivity, diversity and social justice.

Meduulla “Dupe” —Zimbabwe-born rapper, poet and DJ, Meduulla uses her unique blend of modern rhythms and jazz-influenced hip hop to spark social and political conversations.

Olivia Reyes “Dream” —Season 19 “The Voice” alumna and e.l.f. employee, Olivia Reyes delivers authenticity and soul with her distinctive tone.

Tasty Lopez “Blush” —Sydney-born singer and DJ, Tasty Lopez is revolutionizing the UK underground music scene with her fearless approach to music, breaking boundaries with every note.

TFM Feat. Cakes da Killa “Get Ready” —Rising from the queer hip-hop scene, Cakes da Killa brings a fusion of ballroom and house influences, celebrating LGBTQ+ acceptance with unapologetic flare.

Zoe Ko “In Love with Me” —A fierce Gen Z icon, Zoe blends pop with vulnerable lyrics, celebrating unapologetic self-love and the joys of getting ready for life’s little moments.

‘Get Ready With Music, The Album’ is available now on Spotify, Apple Music, the iHeartRadio app and YouTube.

*Madwell’s proprietary focus group was conducted on July 31, 2024 of 106 women age 16-30.

About e.l.f. Cosmetics:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is fueled by a belief that anything is e.l.f.ing possible. We are a different kind of company that disrupts norms, shapes culture and connects communities through positivity, inclusivity and accessibility. e.l.f. Cosmetics, our global flagship brand, makes the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip and face by bringing together the best of beauty, culture and entertainment. Our superpower is delivering universally appealing, premium quality products at accessible prices that are e.l.f. clean, vegan, double cruelty free certified with Leaping Bunny and PETA, and Fair Trade CertifiedTM. Learn more at www.elfcosmetics.com.

