ARRI Introduces Ensō Prime Lens Line; Preorder Arri Cinema Lenses at B&H

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Apple–B&H is pleased to announce the skillfully produced ARRI Ensō Prime line of 14 lenses ranging from 1.5 to 250mm. These lightweight, compact lenses can be used in a range of productions and camera setups from handheld to studio, and they can be tuned to suit a variety of looks without any complex gear. Initially, these lenses have been released in a series of kits that include six of the lenses, and the rest of the lens line will be released in 2025.

Key Features

18, 24, 32, 47, 75 & 105mm Lens Set

T2.1 Aperture, 1:4 Magnification

95mm Front Diameter

Cooke/i Lens Communication

Compact & Lightweight Design

Storage Case, EVE Kit

Ensō Vintage Elements

The “Ensō” name is derived from a circular Zen calligraphy brushstroke that embodies the smooth, efficient lens design. With their versatile nature, the lenses can be tuned with different looks using Ensō Vintage Elements, which are attachments that mount onto the back of the lens. When installed, the Elements information is included in the lens metadata and their focal changes can be compensated for when using the ARRI Hi-5 hand unit. These elements provide different strengths of sharpness and softness, making it easy to adjust your look for different environments without the worry of technical interference, allowing your creativity to flow freely in the moment.

Key Features

Rear Filters for Ensō Prime Lenses

Three Positive & Three Negative Elements

Supports Electronic Detection

Includes Creative Filter Kit

Includes Installation Tools, Shim Set

Storage Case, Tags

Extensive Prime Range

Ensō lenses feature fast apertures that range from T2.8 for the 10.5 and 250mm, T2.5 for the 14 and 150mm lenses, and T2.1 for the rest of the lens line, which includes 18, 21, 24, 28, 32, 40, 47, 58, 75, and 105mm models. The 250mm lens can also be extended to 250 and 500mm with optional 1.4x and 2x extenders, completing this extensive range of primes with every focal length you’ll need for any film, corporate, documentary, or commercial production.

Key Features

18, 24 & 32mm Lens Set

T2.1 Aperture, 1:4 Magnification

95mm Front Diameter

Cooke/i Lens Communication

Compact & Lightweight Design

Storage Case

Numerous Features

Other advantages to Ensō primes include extremely close focus with their 1:4 magnification ratio such as the 32mm which can close focus at about 10”. They all feature built-in chips that provide metadata to your camera, sport identical gear ring positions, and have a common 95mm front diameter throughout the entire lens range. The compact, lightweight optical design can be utilized easily on a handheld gimbal rig, on a studio tripod, or on the end of a jib arm.

Lens Kits

The available Ensō Primes come in both imperial or metric versions, including a 16, 24, and 32mm set, a 47, 75, and 105mm set, and a Core 6-lens set that includes all 16, 24, 32, 47, 75, and 105mm lenses and the new Ensō Vintage Elements kit. The Vintage Elements kit can also be purchased individually, and it includes six different Elements that provide three levels of positive vintage bokeh for soft looks and three levels of negative vintage bokeh for sharper looks.

