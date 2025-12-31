Anas Ferchichi cites 0% personal income tax framework as primary driver for business owners seeking alternatives to high-tax jurisdictions

International tax strategist Anas Ferchichi has reported a significant increase in inquiries from European entrepreneurs seeking to relocate their businesses to Dubai, driven by mounting tax pressures in their home countries and the UAE’s favorable fiscal framework offering 0% personal income tax.

The trend reflects broader shifts in global entrepreneurship patterns as business owners in jurisdictions with tax rates exceeding 40% explore legal alternatives. The UAE imposes no personal income tax, no capital gains tax and no wealth tax, while corporate tax of 9% applies only to profits exceeding 375,000 AED (approximately $102,000), with many free zone companies eligible for exemptions.

“After more than a decade in corporate finance and international tax consulting across Europe and the Middle East, I identified a critical gap in the market,” said Anas Ferchichi, founder of the Dubai-based relocation consultancy. “Most entrepreneurs struggle to navigate the complex world of international tax optimization and cross-border relocation. Our practice exists to bridge that gap with compliant, tailored solutions.”

Ferchichi’s consultancy offers a five-stage process for business owners: strategic consultation and tax analysis, legal entity selection and remote company formation, banking infrastructure establishment with tier-1 UAE institutions, residency visa processing and ongoing compliance support including accounting and corporate governance services.

The UAE free zone system, which includes specialized zones such as IFZA (International Free Zone Authority), allows foreign entrepreneurs to maintain 100% ownership of their companies without minimum capital requirements for most business structures. Virtual office and co-working arrangements eliminate the need for physical premises, reducing overhead costs for location-independent businesses.

Client testimonials indicate substantial impacts on business operations. According to one testimonial from a former London-based SaaS consultant, the relocation process proved “transformative” for her consulting business. A digital agency founder previously operating from Germany described the banking relationships established through the service as providing access to payment processors unavailable in European markets.

UAE residency requirements mandate that visa holders visit the country at least once every 180 days to maintain their status. Residence visas are issued for multiple years and remain renewable as long as the associated company maintains active and compliant operations under UAE regulations.

“Dubai offers entrepreneurs something beyond tax efficiency,” Ferchichi said. “Minimal bureaucracy, efficient government services and streamlined processes that respect business owners’ time. Combined with world-class infrastructure and a networking environment spanning more than 200 nationalities, it represents a comprehensive ecosystem for business growth.”

The consultancy provides complimentary initial consultations for entrepreneurs evaluating Dubai relocation, offering customized assessments of potential tax implications and business structure options based on individual circumstances.

About Anas Ferchichi

Anas Ferchichi is an international tax strategist and Dubai relocation specialist with more than 10 years of experience in corporate finance and cross-border tax consulting. His practice focuses exclusively on helping entrepreneurs and professionals establish businesses and residency in the UAE through legally compliant, customized relocation solutions. Services include company formation, visa processing, banking setup, tax advisory and ongoing compliance management. For more information, visit anasferchichi.com.

