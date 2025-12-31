Yash Verma and Smile Bhateja Launch High-Performance Hydration Brand, Dr. Water

Business partners Yash Verma and Smile Bhateja are announcing their hydration-focused wellness brand, Dr. Water . The company was founded on the idea that people can optimize water like they optimize their external environment.

From Climate Tech to Clean Hydration: How Yash Verma’s Sustainability Background Sparked Dr. Water

Yash Verma ‘s background predominantly comes from experience in the intersection between technology and sustainability at Climes, where he developed carbon neutrality solutions for corporates and scaled sustainable agriculture projects. The company led projects backed by major organizations, including USAID and Terra Studio Grant. In this position, Yash transitioned over $50M of agri-practices into eco-friendly alternatives. At Schillings Air, Yash co-created energy-efficiency modules for air purification systems, which doubled the company’s revenue and attracted clients like Reliance and ITC.

After gaining recognition on the international stage, Yash spoke at the India Carbon Conference and other global platforms.

He has also been recognized across several innovation competitions, including Founder’s Bootcamp LA, MapMyIndia Hackathon, and more. These experiences laid the foundation for Dr. Water, although it required the momentum that only Smile could provide.

From Ironman to Entrepreneur: How Smile Bhateja Drives Dr. Water’s Growth and Product Vision

Smile Bhateja is a DTC growth expert and Ironman athlete with experience scaling consumer brands across the EU, UK, Australia, and the US. His experience enabled him to assist over 300 DTC brands in transitioning to video commerce post-pandemic; it also helped him sell well over $500K in wellness products before his work with Dr. Water. At the same time, working with the software development company Quinn.live, Smile drove revenue via performance marketing and product-led growth.

His proven experience and motivational capabilities made Smile an ideal candidate to lead growth and product at Dr. Water. He now plays an instrumental role in translating wellness science into accessible hydration products.

The Hydration Market: Dr. Water’s Innovation Poised to Disrupt Wellness and Sustainability

The hydration market is primed for a transformation. With 75% of Americans chronically dehydrated, resulting in over $10 billion in annual healthcare costs and lost productivity, the demand for smarter hydration solutions is growing rapidly. While 90% of the market remains dominated by energy drinks and athlete-focused electrolytes, everyday consumers are increasingly seeking hydration products that deliver more than just hydration; they want wellness benefits that fuel mental clarity, energy, and recovery.

Cultural shifts ranging from wellness trends like beauty-from-within and sober-curious lifestyles to the increasing impact of climate heat are driving this new era of conscious, functional hydration. Dr. Water stands at the forefront of this change, offering a scientifically-backed, eco-conscious product that doesn’t just hydrate but enhances performance and well-being.

As tap water contamination in affluent U.S. areas surpasses proposed safety limits, consumers are turning to cleaner, healthier hydration alternatives. With its breakthrough hydrogen-infused water technology, Dr. Water is uniquely positioned to meet this rising demand and expand its reach in a market ripe for innovation and disruption.

What Makes Dr. Water Different?

Many view water as a difficult resource to innovate; as a substance of only hydrogen and oxygen, there doesn’t appear to be much room for change. Yash believed otherwise, seeing this lack of innovation as an opportunity to make real change; thus, Dr. Water was born.

Dr. Water’s specialization is hydrogen-infused water, which Yash states helps improve focus, support recovery, and reduce inflammation.

In addition to its health benefits, Dr. Water emphasizes an eco-conscious approach to production, leaning on Yash’s experience in the climate-tech industry. Their reusable water bottles can infuse hydrogen in 5 minutes, helping reduce plastic waste and making hydrogen-infused water more accessible.

Although still in the early stages of development, Yash and Smile’s efforts have already raised $450K in pre-seed funding from Seaborne Capital and a group of angel investors who are seasoned operators in the consumer and wellness industry.

With this capital, Dr. Water plans to expand its new product line, explore new geographies, enter the U.S. retail market, and grow the B2B segment of its business, marking an important step toward scaling its reach and impact within the functional hydration market.

In terms of community building, the company has also developed a strong U.S. network of creatives, wellness leaders, and athletes supporting its mission.

Dr. Water is unique in that it is neither an innovative beverage company nor a supplement brand, but rather a new category of wellness dubbed “functional hydration.” With its sustainable water technology and creative approach to hydration, Dr. Water promises to be a stand-out wellness-tech startup in hydration science with modern performance and cultural relevance.

﻿﻿﻿Company name – Vitalbloom, Inc.

Address – 299 Whitehead Road, STE 3 Hamilton Township, NJ 08619

Representative: Mateusz Bochniak

Email: mateusz.bochniak.bz@gmail.com

Brand website: www.blendygo.com

Company name: BZ Commerce Group. sp. z o.o.

City & State: Krakow, Malopolskie

SOURCE: Vitalbloom, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire