DroneMobile Unveils First Dash Cam to Create an All-in-One Solution with Remote Start, Security and Tracking Technology

DroneMobile’s new XC Dash Cam provides complete around-the-clock protection, monitoring your vehicle on and off from anywhere in the world

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cars—Firstech LLC, a pioneer in after-market vehicle security and remote start, today announced the launch of the DroneMobile XC Dash Cam, the first dash camera to seamlessly integrate with compatible remote start and security systems so users can see what’s happening in and around their car in real-time from their smartphone.









DroneMobile XC can be installed as a 2K QHD standalone dash cam with GPS tracking and LTE connectivity or added to a security and remote start system. While driving, DroneMobile XC continuously records from the moment the car starts moving until the ignition is turned off. When parked, security sensors will trigger the dash cam to record and send a push notification when it detects incidents like a shopping cart bump, hit-and-run collision, attempted break-in, or unauthorized towing.

“The DroneMobile XC Dash Cam offers eyes on your car and the road like never before,” said Justin Lee, marketing director for Firstech. “With the integration of a dash cam into compatible car alarm and remote start systems, we’re introducing new ways to interact with the DroneMobile app to view live video streams, control, secure and track your car all in one place.”

The DroneMobile XC Dash Cam revolutionizes the way drivers protect their vehicles with its suite of advanced features:

High-Definition, Wide-Angle Lens : Equipped with a 2K (2560×1440) front camera that features a Sony STARVIS sensor, the DroneMobile XC delivers 154 degrees of surveillance coverage and captures detailed footage at 30 frames per second in most lighting conditions.

: Equipped with a 2K (2560×1440) front camera that features a Sony STARVIS sensor, the DroneMobile XC delivers 154 degrees of surveillance coverage and captures detailed footage at 30 frames per second in most lighting conditions. Live View from Anywhere : DroneMobile XC provides the latest snapshot from your dash camera right on the home screen of the DroneMobile app. Tap into Live View to see real-time footage, streamed via LTE powered by AT&T, around your vehicle from virtually anywhere.

: DroneMobile XC provides the latest snapshot from your dash camera right on the home screen of the DroneMobile app. Tap into Live View to see real-time footage, streamed via LTE powered by AT&T, around your vehicle from virtually anywhere. Secure Backup to the Cloud : Any videos a user marks as favorites or important are automatically and securely backed up to the cloud. The DroneMobile app provides convenient access to preview and download recordings to ensure vital moments are captured to protect against theft, vandalism, or accidents.

: Any videos a user marks as favorites or important are automatically and securely backed up to the cloud. The DroneMobile app provides convenient access to preview and download recordings to ensure vital moments are captured to protect against theft, vandalism, or accidents. Sleek Profile : DroneMobile XC’s small physical dimensions ensure an unobstructed view of the road.

: DroneMobile XC’s small physical dimensions ensure an unobstructed view of the road. Optional Interior or Rear Camera : DroneMobile XC allows for improved surveillance coverage with an additional video input to connect an interior or rear camera.

: DroneMobile XC allows for improved surveillance coverage with an additional video input to connect an interior or rear camera. Expandable Memory Storage : DroneMobile XC has 64 GB of local storage and can be expanded to 256 GB with a compatible micro SD card. With increased storage capacity, your videos are saved longer before they’re overwritten by newer footage.

: DroneMobile XC has 64 GB of local storage and can be expanded to 256 GB with a compatible micro SD card. With increased storage capacity, your videos are saved longer before they’re overwritten by newer footage. Seamless Installation: Even when installed with a remote start/alarm, DroneMobile XC offers streamlined installation with vehicle-specific t-harnesses to reduce hardwired connections inside of the vehicle.

The latest version of the highly-rated DroneMobile app includes all the exciting new DroneMobile XC Dash Cam functionality. It is available now from the Apple App Store and Google Play. In addition to iPhone and Android apps, the DroneMobile XC Dash Cam can be controlled with Apple Watch, Android OS smartwatches, Amazon Alexa, and Apple’s voice assistant Siri.

While a DroneMobile subscription is not necessary for a local Wi-Fi connection, a subscription is required to connect the dash cam via LTE. Plans are available for control and tracking starting at $3.99 per month, while LTE livestreaming plans will cost an additional $7.00 per month.

DroneMobile XC Dash Cam works with the leading aftermarket remote start and alarm system brands, including Compustar, Arctic Start, NuStart, and FTX, ensuring compatibility with over 95% of vehicles on the road today, including manual transmissions, diesels, European models, and many more.

The DroneMobile XC Dash Cam will be available in Winter 2023 at a retail price of $379.99, not including labor required for installation. DroneMobile XC will be available for purchase and installation at over 2,000 authorized retailers in North America – all offering professional installers trained by Firstech.

To learn more about the new DroneMobile XC Dash Cam, visit: www.dronemobile.com/xc-lte-dash-cam or click here to see Drone XC in action: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b82HIB_bLxk

Find an authorized dealer near you: https://www.dronemobile.com/find-a-dealer

About Firstech

Firstech is an award-winning maker of automotive electronics. For the past 20 years, the company has focused on creating innovative solutions for enhancing driver safety, comfort, and convenience. As a pioneer in mobile electronics, the company has been first-to-market with several game-changing technologies, and has been honored with six CES Innovations Awards, three Mobile Electronics Top Vendor Awards, and an inclusion on Seattle Business Magazine’s “Top 100 Best Places to Work.” To learn more please visit www.firstechllc.com.

Contacts

Steve Smith



[email protected]

425.753.1653