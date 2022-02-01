Lee® Launches Its First Unisex Apparel Collaboration with Global Streetwear Brand, ROARINGWILD®

The ‘80s inspired capsule brings a new wave of international streetwear to the US and Europe

GREENSBORO, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Lee® announces its first unisex apparel collaboration with ROARINGWILD®, the China-based brand known for their unique take on streetwear.









The two brands joined forces to create a global unisex capsule that showcases the link of music and culture through streetwear. As the first denim brand to collaborate with ROARINGWILD®, this collection merges Lee®’s legendary denim shapes with ROARINGWILD®’s energy, to present boundary-pushing designs that nod to Lee®’s history, while featuring youthful, unique designs.

“This collection is a big step for Lee as it is our first fully unisex collection and one that’s available globally,” said Brigid Stevens, global vice president of marketing, Lee®. “Lee has been in Asian markets for nearly 30 years and is the leader in denim in China. ROARINGWILD is one of the biggest streetwear brands there; we’re proud to be their first denim collaboration and showcase this unique vision to our consumers around the globe.”

Inspired by the nostalgia of the ‘80s art and electronic music and club scene, the capsule features graphic tees, denim jackets and jeans in oversized fits. Top styles include the following:

Oversized Rider Jacket – Crafted for all genders, the Lee® x ROARINGWILD oversized Rider jacket is a testament to decades of fearless style. The smokey laser-wash celebrates pioneers of the ‘80s underground scene.

oversized Rider jacket is a testament to decades of fearless style. The smokey laser-wash celebrates pioneers of the ‘80s underground scene. Cropped Rider Jacket – Featuring a reimagined take on the classic fit, this jacket features a cropped, boxy fit inspired by the London ‘80s club scene.

Wide Leg Jean – These wide leg jeans are designed with an international eye, a unique side-leg zipper, and a loose fit.

Oversized Sweatshirt and Tees – Paying homage to the innovation of Avant Garde artists of the ‘80s, they feature graphic treatments in comfortable loose fits.

Baggy Cargo Jean – Combining Lee®’s classic workwear construction with ROARINGWILD’S aesthetic, this jean showcases contrast stitching, large pockets, and an oversized fit.

classic workwear construction with ROARINGWILD’S aesthetic, this jean showcases contrast stitching, large pockets, and an oversized fit. Baggy Jean – This jean features laser-washed denim and unique one-of-a-kind stitching.

“The inspiration of this collection comes from electronic music and youth culture, especially the part of electronic music. We summarize four key words of it as SYNTHPOP, NEW WAVE, POST PUNK and HOUSE,” said ROARINGWILD creative director, Meng Bing An. “The graphic design was inspired by art of the ‘80s, particularly the pattern of sound waves. We also mixed our tailoring with the classic Lee® silhouette. Altogether the collection represents a rebellious spirit.”

The products range in price from $80 to $230. All styles are sized XS to XL. You will find the Lee® x ROARINGWILD® collection on Lee®’s websites and owned stores in the US and Europe, Lee®’s China owned stores and its Tmall and Red platforms. It is also available in ROARINGWILD® owned stores and websites in China and select markets.

For more information, visit www.lee.com/roaringwild.

ABOUT LEE®

Lee®, a Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB) brand, has been a pioneer in purposefully designed denim and casual apparel for more than 130 years. As an iconic American brand, Lee’s heritage is filled with fashion firsts marked by innovative fits, era-defining silhouettes, and legendary details in styles for men, women and boys. Lee’s youthful energy, unrelenting optimism and fearless confidence have created generations of brand loyalists across the globe. For more information, visit www.lee.com.

ABOUT ROARINGWILD ®

Established in 2010, ROARINGWILD is a streetwear brand and platform dedicated to the creation and dissemination of youth culture in the fields of life, art and music. Known for flexible, unique designs and the in-depth conception of details, ROARINGWILD clothing is regarded as a carrier to create the life attitude belonging to a new generation. The company adheres to the life philosophy of street culture, including social issues, and encourages young people to express their own opinions through the attitude of ‘ROAR’.

Contacts

Scenario PR



[email protected]