DreamPark Opens Mixed Reality Theme Park at West Canal Yards in Seattle

DreamPark, the creator of the world's largest downloadable theme park, today opened a permanent DreamPark experience at West Canal Yards, a new waterfront redevelopment on Seattle's Ship Canal. The 25,000-square-foot free-roam augmented world offers real-life fun and adventure for adults and kids alike (ages 4+). By transforming everyday environments into immersive adventures through mixed reality, DreamPark aims to make the real world a playground.





Situated on the water, the DreamPark location in Ballard is centrally located to Seattle landmarks and major employers, making it an ideal destination. DreamPark was founded by industry veterans Brent Bushnell, a Seattle-based entrepreneur and son of Atari and Chuck E. Cheese founder Nolan Bushnell; Aidan Wolf, co-founder of AR House and a former creator at SNAP; and Kevin Habich, co-founder of Kevaid and CTO/co-founder of Frameri. DreamPark was featured on ABC’s Shark Tank in April 2025. DreamPark’s unique and novel entertainment experience engages families, adults seeking social activities and corporate teams looking for innovative team-building solutions.

“This West Canal Yards installation is a testament to our ability to create immersive and profitable entertainment units quickly and efficiently,” said Aidan Wolf, Co-Founder and CEO of DreamPark. “It’s the world’s largest mixed reality theme park, offering an unparalleled experience that differentiates us in the virtual reality marketplace. We are thrilled to bring this to the vibrant Seattle community, especially given its strong game audience and proximity to major tech companies and attractions.”

The West Canal Yards installation, spearheaded by lead developer Ned Carner, addresses the growing need to revitalize idle retail spaces across the country. The national office vacancy rate was 19.4% in May, up 160 basis points year-over-year, with occupancy unlikely to rise in the near future, according to CommercialCafe. DreamPark’s rapid deployment capability, combined with the capacity to handle bigger installations, addresses key challenges in transforming empty storefronts into revenue-generating entertainment destinations.

“With West Canal Yards, our goal is to create a place that invites people to visit and enjoy our working waterfront,” said Ned Carner, founder and president of Wing Point Partners and visionary behind West Canal Yards. “DreamPark plays a key role in that vision by quickly revitalizing the space and helping to transform it into a vibrant entertainment hub for family fun.”

DreamPark eliminates the million-dollar construction costs of typical VR venues by requiring no permanent infrastructure. The immersive, multiplayer experience generates enough revenue to cover costs within its first month, making it a cost-effective way to revitalize underused spaces.

About DreamPark

DreamPark is creating the world’s first downloadable mixed-reality theme park platform, transforming real-world spaces into immersive adventures. Using the latest XR technology, we overlay digital worlds onto physical environments, creating magical experiences accessible through Meta Quest headsets or mobile devices. With strategic locations across major cities, we’re building the world’s largest theme park—one that exists everywhere and is open to everyone. Founded by industry veterans Brent Bushnell, Aidan Wolf, and Kevin Habich, and backed by top VCs like Long Journey Ventures and Founders, Inc., DreamPark is reimagining how people play, connect, and experience their communities in the mixed reality era.

