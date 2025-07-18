Peraso 60GHz mmWave Module Selected for Next-Generation Equipment From Tachyon Networks

Peraso PRM2141X Enables Cost Effective Equipment That Targets Dense Urban And Rural Deployments

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) (“Peraso” or the “Company”), a pioneer in mmWave wireless technology solutions, today announced that Tachyon Networks Inc. (“Tachyon”) has selected Peraso’s PRM2141X module for its latest outdoor 60 GHz fixed wireless solution, the TNA-303L-65. Delivering next-generation connectivity in a compact form factor, Tachyon’s full-band 60GHz radio offers fiber-class speeds and robust performance at a breakthrough price point.

“Our collaboration with Tachyon reinforces Peraso’s role in enabling the next wave of wireless broadband innovation,” said Ron Glibbery, CEO of Peraso. “As demand for high-capacity, rapid-deployment networks accelerates globally, we believe 60GHz solutions, such as the TNA-303L-65, will play a central role in scaling connectivity in both developed and emerging markets.”

Designed to support rapid broadband rollouts in both urban and rural markets, the TNA-303L-65 leverages Peraso’s advanced mmWave solution to deliver gigabit connectivity without the delays and costs associated with trenching, permitting, or licensing. Tachyon’s latest customer premise equipment offers a competitive, cost-effective alternative to traditional fiber deployments. It pairs with Tachyon’s previously released TNA-300 series Access Point products, which use Peraso’s networking technology to provide connectivity for up to 48 client terminals per sector.

“From extending gigabit broadband into rural communities to powering 4K surveillance and smart city networks in dense urban cores, the TNA-303L-65 is built for versatility,” said Harold Bledsoe, CEO of Tachyon. “By integrating Peraso’s mmWAVE solutions, we’ve produced a platform that delivers fiber-class speeds for both fixed wireless access and mission-critical outdoor connectivity without the expense of trenching fiber or the performance compromises of lower-frequency solutions.”

Key features of Tachyon’s TNA-303L-65 (with Peraso’s PRM2141X):

Fiber-like speeds with 3+ km range

Full 60 GHz band support (57-71 GHz)

Operates in point-to-multipoint (PtMP) networks with up to 48 clients per sector

Compact, weatherproof design with integrated antenna

Lowest-cost full-band 60 GHz radio

Up to 1 Gbps real-world throughput

USB port with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi for setup and aiming

H-POL and V-POL mounting options

Fully compatible with existing TNA-300 series solutions

The TNA-303L-65 is powered by Peraso’s robust mmWave module with advanced features for long-range, outdoor applications, and the new product reflects both companies’ commitment to pushing the boundaries of wireless broadband.

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high-performance 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software, and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, military, immersive video, and factory automation. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements.” These statements may be identified by words such as “estimates,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “plans,” “strategy,” “goal,” or “planned,” “seeks,” “may,” “might”, “will,” “expects,” “intends,” “believes,” “could,” “should,” and similar expressions, or the negative versions thereof, and which also may be identified by their context. All statements that address customer relationships, as well as availability, operating performance, cost benefits, and advantages of the products of Peraso and its customer, Tachyon, and anticipated use of the products of Peraso by equipment providers, including Tachyon, and service providers, that are not otherwise historical facts, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results and trends may differ materially from historical results or those projected in any such forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. These factors include, but are not limited to: timing, receipt and fulfillment of customer orders associated with the Company’s mmWave products and solutions; anticipated use of mmWave by customers and intended users of the Company’s products; the availability and performance of Peraso’s products and solutions; the use of Peraso’s products by Tachyon; the performance of Tachyon’s products; the successful integration of Peraso’s products and technology with customer and third-party semiconductor, antenna and system solutions; reliance on manufacturing partners to assist successfully with the fabrication of the Company’s ICs and antenna modules; availability of quantities of ICs supplied by manufacturing partners at a competitive cost; level of intellectual property protection provided by the Company’s patents; vigor and growth of markets served by the Company’s customers and its operations; and other risks included in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Peraso undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

