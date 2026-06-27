Boat Rental Mallorca Opens Summer 2026 Season With Over 230 Boats Across 19 Ports on the Island

The Portals Nous company opens summer 2026 bookings, with captained and self-drive boats for groups of 2 to 150 leaving from Palma, Alcudia, Cala d’Or and 16 more ports.

The summer 2026 booking season is now open at Boat Rental Mallorca, the Portals Nous-based company that arranges private trips on the water across the whole island. Families, couples and groups can pick from yachts, motorboats, catamarans, sailboats and llaüts for outings that last anything from two hours to a full week. Visitors who want to rent a boat for a single afternoon or for a longer holiday can now check live availability and prices for the months ahead, with departures from 19 ports including Palma, Alcudia, Cala d’Or, Pollensa, Soller, Andratx and Puerto Portals.

The fleet has grown past 230 vessels this year. That range matters because no two days on the water look the same. A couple after a quiet sunset cruise needs something very different from a group of forty heading out for a birthday, and the company keeps both ends of that spectrum on its books. Small motorboats start at around 450 euros for a half day. At the other end sit large catamarans able to carry up to 150 guests, plus a line of luxury yachts from builders such as Sunseeker, Sanlorenzo and Azimut.

Most trips leave with a licensed captain and crew already included, so guests do not need any sailing experience or paperwork. People who hold the right licence, or who book one of the smaller licence-free boats, can take the helm themselves after a safety briefing at the dock. Yacht rental in Mallorca through the company covers both options, and the team helps each guest work out which one fits their plans and their budget.

Where the boat goes is up to the people on board. The crew suggests routes built around the day’s weather, the length of the trip and the calmer stretches of coast, then adjusts the plan to whatever the guests fancy. That tends to mean hidden coves you cannot reach on foot, swimming and snorkelling stops in clear water, and a slow look at the coastline away from the crowds on shore. A yacht rental in Mallorca opens up beaches and anchorages that day-trippers on the bus never see, which is half the reason people book in the first place. For anyone who wants more than a swim, the company adds extras such as catering, watersports gear, onboard decoration, a private DJ and full event planning.

A good share of bookings each season are for celebrations rather than ordinary day trips. A boat charter works well for a wedding, a marriage proposal, a bachelor or bachelorette party, a corporate day out or a simple birthday at sea, and Boat Rental Mallorca tailors the boat, the food and the styling to the occasion. The same goes for the photos: many groups bring a photographer along, or ask the team to arrange one, so the day does not vanish the moment they step back onto the dock. Many groups return the next year with a different reason to be on the water, which says a lot about how the first trip went.

Behind the booking sits a team that lives and works on Mallorca year round. They answer enquiries in English, German, Spanish, French, Italian, Ukrainian and Russian, which removes the language hurdle that often makes booking abroad stressful. Quotes are sent in full, with the cost broken down line by line and no charges hidden until later. If a storm or strong wind makes it unsafe to sail, the trip is moved to another date or refunded, a policy that has earned the company a 5.0 rating across more than 120 Google reviews.

The company also knows the practical questions that come up before a first trip, and it answers them plainly. A full day on the water, eight hours or so, usually runs around 1,200 euros, though the final figure depends on the boat, the season and the equipment. Fuel is generally included, with a few exceptions on licence-free and larger motor yachts. Payment can be made online by card, bank transfer, Bizum, PayPal, Redsys or Stripe, with the balance settled on board on the day. The advice from the team is simple: book early in high season, and avoid the last day of your holiday so there is room to reschedule if the weather turns.

For the 2026 season the company is encouraging guests to reserve the busiest summer dates well ahead, since the most popular boats in Palma, Alcudia and Cala d’Or tend to go first. Motor yachts, catamarans and sailboats are best booked two to four weeks out, while smaller motorboats can often be arranged a week before, even in the thick of June to September. A boat charter in August is not something to leave to the last morning. Last-minute requests are still welcome, with the understanding that the choice will be narrower.

“Most of our guests are on holiday and short on time, so our job is to take the stress out of getting on the water, and because we live here and know every port and every cove, we would rather spend ten minutes helping someone pick the right boat than sell them the wrong one,” said Kateryna Zatkhei, CEO of the company.

About Boat Rental Mallorca

Boat Rental Mallorca is a boat and yacht rental company based in Portals Nous on the island of Mallorca, Spain. With 12 years in the business, a fleet of more than 230 boats and yachts, and over 10,000 customers served, the company arranges private rentals and charters across all of Mallorca’s main ports, with or without a captain, for groups of 2 to 150 people. It also organises events on the water, from weddings and proposals to corporate days and parties, with catering, watersports and other services available on request.

Media Contact

Organization: Boat Rental Mallorca

Contact Person Name: Kateryna Zatkhei

Website: https://boatrentalmallorca.net

Email: boatrentalsmallorca@gmail.com

Contact Number: +34662101718

Address: Puerto Portals 48

City: Portals Nous

State: Illes Balears

Country: Spain

SOURCE: Boat Rental Mallorca

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire