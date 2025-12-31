Christmas Markets and Winter Tourism: Italian Company Marino Allestimenti Supports the Development of Wooden Market Villages Across Europe

Mantua-based Marino Allestimenti S.r.l., a specialist in modular event infrastructure, is expanding its support for Christmas market organizers across Europe as cities prepare for the 2025-2026 winter tourism season. The family-owned company, founded in 2008 and operating from its facilities in northern Italy, provides wooden cabins, kiosks, and complementary structures that form the backbone of seasonal Christmas villages in major European capitals, historic Italian towns, and alpine destinations.

With approximately 20,000 square metres of warehouse space and integrated in-house facilities for carpentry, metal fabrication, and painting, Marino Allestimenti offers municipalities and event organizers a coordinated service encompassing consulting, design, logistics, installation, and dismantling. The company’s modular structures, available for rental or purchase, are designed to meet safety standards, accessibility requirements, and heritage site regulations while supporting the seasonal transformation of public squares into commercial and cultural venues.

Wooden cabins designed for winter market use

A central focus of Marino Allestimenti’s seasonal work is the supply of wooden cabins for Christmas markets, food and wine festivals, and themed winter events. The range includes cabins and kiosks in various sizes and configurations, including linear, hexagonal, and octagonal layouts.

These wooden cabins are designed to host artisans, local producers, street food vendors, temporary retail units, and branded activation areas. Available for rental or sale, they can be supplied with customised finishes, electrical systems designed to comply with applicable standards, and interior layouts intended for temporary commercial use during winter events.

In addition to cabins, the company supplies complementary modular infrastructure such as equipped containers, including models with rooftop terraces for hospitality or experiential marketing, stages and platforms for performances, truss gazebos and canopies for food courts, mezzanines and multidirectional steel structures for exhibitions, and bespoke display solutions for trade fairs and public events.

Experience drawn from Italy’s winter tourism tradition

Italy’s long-established Christmas markets, including those hosted in cities such as Bolzano, Trento, Merano, and Verona, have shaped operational expectations for winter event infrastructure. Operating within this environment, Marino Allestimenti has developed practices focused on careful layout planning, accessibility, integration within historic settings, and the reuse of structures across multiple seasons.

These practices are increasingly relevant as cities across Europe prepare for winter tourism periods and use Christmas markets as structured tools for destination promotion and visitor engagement.

“A Christmas market today is much more than a local fair,” said Marino Pettenati, founder of Marino Allestimenti. “For many cities, it represents an international shop window and a significant part of their winter tourism strategy. Our role is to ensure that modular structures meet these expectations by combining aesthetics, safety, and operational reliability.”

Safety, logistics, and reuse in seasonal deployments

Behind the visible elements of a Christmas market lies a complex process involving structural engineering, material selection, regulatory checks, and logistical coordination. Marino Allestimenti maintains certification processes, inspection routines, and maintenance programmes designed to support compliance with the requirements of public authorities, event organisers, and insurers.

Reuse plays a key role in the company’s operational approach. Wooden cabins, gazebos, grandstands, and containers are deployed across different event types and seasons, extending product lifecycles and reducing the need for single-use installations while supporting efficient seasonal rollouts.

Italian identity within a European seasonal landscape

While supporting winter events across Europe, Marino Allestimenti continues to operate from its two locations in the Mantua province, an area with a strong manufacturing tradition. From these sites, modular structures are prepared and dispatched each year to support the seasonal transformation of city squares into Christmas villages, fairgrounds into exhibition spaces, and towns into venues for winter cultural programming.

As winter tourism planning continues to evolve and travellers seek organised yet culturally grounded experiences, companies providing modular and reusable event infrastructure play a supporting role in the seasonal Christmas market ecosystem.

About the Company

Founded in 2008, Marino Allestimenti S.r.l. is an Italian company specializing in modular structures for Christmas markets, trade fairs, and public events. The company combines artisanal craftsmanship with industrial-scale capabilities to deliver turnkey solutions across Europe. Marino Allestimenti serves municipalities, event organizers, and brands seeking safe, certified, and aesthetically refined temporary infrastructure.

