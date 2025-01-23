Wisycom Launches BFL2 Portable RF-Over-Fiber Modules

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, JANUARY 23, 2025 —Wisycom launches the BFL2, the next-generation of its acclaimed wireless RF solution, designed to meet the evolving needs of audio professionals. Comprised of the BFLR2 receiver and the BFLT2 transmitter, BFL2 integrates state-of-the-art laser technology, with two RF channels that make it easy to deploy diversity microphone antennas or expand remote IEM/IFB systems. By combining portability with high performance, BFL2 sets a new standard for flexibility and reliability in wireless RF deployments. The modules will be presented for the first time at NAMM 2025 (Booth 18106) and ISE 2025 (DPA Microphones Stand 7P600).

“Built to adapt to a wide range of applications, the possibilities are limitless with the BFL2, which delivers powerful, cutting-edge RF-over-fiber technology to applications where traditional, rack-mounted MFL systems are impractical,” says Massimo Polo, CEO, Wisycom SRL. “It also addresses one of the biggest challenges in wireless audio — maintaining consistent dynamic range as signal strength fluctuates with distance. This performance rivals traditional coaxial cable systems, offering unprecedented long-range wireless freedom without the worry of signal degradation.”

Wisycom’s revolutionary, patent-pending laser technology sets a new benchmark in wireless adaptability, delivering a Spurious-Free Dynamic Range (SFDR) of 116 dB/Hz²/³ and enhancing system Noise Figure (NF) to an exceptional 10 dB. This breakthrough ensures crystal-clear audio performance, even in the most demanding environments. Whether extending wireless coverage across multiple stages, running a 1,000-foot fiber link from a sound cart, or achieving flawless microphone integration in studios and arenas, the BFL2 offers unmatched flexibility and rock-solid reliability for professionals who refuse to compromise.

Switching between modes is seamless, whether via the intuitive onboard control panel or remote operation through Bluetooth, which supports both iOS and Android devices. Beyond the front panel and Wisycom app, it features gigabit Ethernet and SFP options for seamless network integration. Through Wisycom Manager software for PC, users can quickly switch between a variety of integrated filter settings, including low pass, high pass, region-specific Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) and 40 MHz bandpass. These settings can be adjusted with a single click, offering full network control, including input gain adjustments when in antenna mode.

In IFB mode, the BFL2 can transmit signals to remote stages or areas, with each RF output providing 12V power for external amplifiers, such as the Wisycom PAW, for optimal transmitter performance across a setup. Furthermore, the BFL2 serves as a WisyLink access point, connecting with the MTPx and MTHx Symphony Series transmitters via Bluetooth or LoRa. This allows for remote control and monitoring for a fully integrated, modern RF management solution with consistent connection in any setting.