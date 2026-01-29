DPA Showcases its Complete Wireless Microphone Ecosystem at ISE 2026

BARCELONA, JANUARY 29, 2026 ― At ISE 2026 (Stand 7P800),DPA Microphones will feature its new, fully integrated wireless microphone ecosystem, designed to let audio professionals work faster, cleaner and with total confidence. Built from the convergence of its three latest groundbreaking technologies, the N-Series Digital Wireless Microphone System, CORE+ by DPA Technology and MicroLock® Compact Connectors, the system delivers flawless sound in the world’s most demanding environments.

“What truly sets this ecosystem apart is how seamlessly N-Series and CORE+ pair to preserve audio clarity throughout the signal chain — from the microphone membrane to the receiver output,” says René Moerch, Group Product Director, Wireless, DPA Microphones and Wisycom. “CORE+ eliminates non-linearities, while N-Series offers a fully digital, true diversity wideband architecture. When connected via the new MicroLock® connectors, the two technologies create a continuous, pristine sound, ensuring the full DPA sonic signature remains intact no matter the application. For users looking for a unified system they can trust worldwide, CORE+ and N-Series represent a new benchmark for miniature wireless performance.”

With N-Series, CORE+ and MicroLock®, DPA has created an ecosystem in which every element maximizes the strengths of the next to ensure engineers, creators and integrators have a complete signal path that can be trusted anywhere in the world. DPA’s miniature microphones with CORE+ by DPA technology set a new standard for distortion-free, transparent sound. They eliminate the non-linearities caused by microphone membranes and electronics, guaranteeing every performance, from quiet speech to booming vocals, is captured with absolute fidelity.

Though tiny, MicroLock® further provides a secure connection between the CORE+ mics and N-Series system that enables the technologies to form a continuous, high-resolution signal path. The result is a consistent, reliable and uncolored audio in challenging environments like RF-dense convention halls, concert venues or corporate events.

DPA’s new N-Series Digital Wireless Microphone System is purpose-built for the everyday challenges of AV professionals, such as dense RF environments, complex setups, fast changeovers and performance that demands total confidence. Operating from 470-870 MHz, N-Series delivers 400 MHz of flexibility, which allows users to quickly find audio channels in even the most densely populated areas and arenas around the world.

Inside every unit is a fully digital architecture with high-quality microphone preamps and state-of-the-art analog-to-digital conversion, along with true diversity reception for drop-out free performance. The system also features AES256 encryption for secure corporate and government use. Additionally, with the intuitive DPA Audio Controller, N-Series provides full remote control and monitoring, along with a comprehensive wideband frequency analyzer for precision management on a PC or Mac.

To support the growing N-Series platform, DPA is also introducing new rechargeable lithium-ion batteries for handheld and bodypack transmitters, as well as a charging station capable of charging two transmitters and two spare batteries simultaneously. A suite of instrument cables with precisely matched impedance converters and MicroLock® or LEMO options are also now available.

The DPA wireless microphone ecosystem represents the next leap forward for anyone who works in live sound, integration, corporate AV or performance venues. ISE attendees are invited to visit the DPA Stand (7P800) to experience first-hand how seamlessly these solutions can integrate into a modern workflow.