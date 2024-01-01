Post‑screen Interfaces Are The Next Big Tech Shift You Need To See Coming

By Jake Perrine

We’ve lived through the screen era. Now we’re on the verge of a new interface revolution — one that dissolves into our surroundings and even our bodies. That shift brings huge opportunities, but also serious responsibilities.

Our interactions with technology have long been tethered to screens. Whether it’s desktop monitors, laptops, smartphones, or tablets, screens have been the default interface. This may not last much longer as we approach a post-screen era with interfaces that dissolve into our environments and our bodies. Advanced technologies like augmented-reality contact lenses and brain-computer interfaces (BCIs) are pushing us toward that future.

These new interfaces promise interactions that are more intuitive, immersive, and seamless. But they also raise serious concerns about privacy, focus, identity, and autonomy. At the University of Advancing Technology (UAT), where I teach, we’ve made it a priority to explore these challenges, but by everyone Establishing ethical guidelines now, we can help shape a future that balances innovation with human well-being.

THE ERA OF EMBEDDED INTERFACES

The post-screen shift replaces or enhances traditional displays with interfaces that merge into our surroundings or biology. Think AR glasses projecting holographic data into your vision, voice assistants embedded in everyday objects, or BCIs that let you control devices using thought. These tools open doors to digital interactions few could have imagined even a decade ago.

Companies are already prototyping this future. Mojo Vision is developing AR contact lenses that overlay real-time information. Neuralink is working on BCIs to connect our brains directly to devices and data systems. Meanwhile, consumer-ready AR glasses and AI-integrated smart home systems are gaining traction. Within a decade, some experts expect post-screen interfaces to be as common as smartphones, thanks to advances in AI, miniaturization, and neural tech.

HOW YOUR LIFE COULD CHANGE

This tech will transform how we live, learn, and work. Picture a surgeon using AR lenses to see real-time patient stats mid-procedure, or a student receiving an instant translation while learning a language. These systems are designed to deliver information right when and where it’s needed, improving efficiency and focus and reducing the friction of switching tasks.

They also offer new ways to connect. Imagine virtual art galleries, collaborative holographic workspaces, or augmented events that bridge physical distance. But such immersive interfaces come with new risks. Constant connection could fracture our attention, especially if ads and alerts begin to infiltrate our sensory space. Personalized data streams may further isolate us, drawing us away from shared experiences in the real world.

The most troubling aspect could be the blurring of reality and augmentation. As our perception becomes increasingly mediated by digital layers, we may see a rise in anxiety, confusion, or even depression. If we don’t address these risks early, the downsides could quickly outweigh the benefits.

ETHICS, PRIVACY, AND THE HUMAN COST

Post-screen systems raise tough ethical questions. They’ll likely be always on, always sensing, and potentially always recording. That’s efficient, but it’s also invasive. Who owns the data from your AR lenses tracking your gaze, or your BCI monitoring your thoughts? And what prevents that data from being used for surveillance or manipulation?

We need to build these systems around privacy from the ground up: end-to-end encryption, user-controlled data, and transparency in how algorithms work. Without those safeguards, we risk creating a surveillance ecosystem we can’t undo.

Mental health is another concern. At UAT, we emphasize collaboration between engineers, psychologists, and ethicists to anticipate how immersive technologies might affect users’ emotional and cognitive well-being. Even gamified AR intended to motivate behavior can backfire, fueling addiction or reinforcing bias if not carefully designed. These systems need to be human-first, not just tech-forward.

TRAINING TOMORROW’S INNOVATORS

Meeting these challenges requires a new kind of education. I believe future technologists must be fluent not only in technical fields like AI, machine learning, and neural engineering, but also in ethics, psychology, and sociology. That interdisciplinary blend helps students design systems that are both cutting-edge and socially responsible.

Programs in AR/VR development, cybersecurity, and data science should be geared toward that kind of holistic training. But beyond technical proficiency, students should also be encouraged to think critically about the societal impacts of their work. The ability to anticipate unintended consequences and adapt in real time is just as essential as knowing how to build the system in the first place.

DON’T LET ANYONE GET LEFT BEHIND

If we’re not careful, these breakthroughs could deepen the digital divide. New technologies are often prohibitively expensive when first introduced. Underserved communities could be left behind, stuck in the screen-based past while others move forward. And for many people with disabilities, accessible technologies still rely on screens. What happens when interfaces shift, but their assistive tech doesn’t?

There’s also a risk of over-reliance. If these systems function too well, we might lose the ability — or even the desire — to disconnect. That’s why a systems-thinking approach is essential. We must model both best- and worst-case scenarios and develop contingency plans for data breaches, attention fragmentation, or societal disconnection.

The post-screen era will redefine how we interact with the digital world. These technologies promise to enhance our lives, but only if we approach them with care. As educators and innovators, we have a responsibility to guide their development in a direction that respects human dignity, privacy, and autonomy.

As our digital and physical realities merge, the question is no longer if we can build these systems. It’s whether they will truly serve humanity. With accountability, collaboration, and a renewed focus on ethics, we can create a future that benefits everyone.

Jake Perrine is a professor at the University of Advancing Technology and a biomedical engineer with a background in haptic virtual reality and neural rehabilitation.