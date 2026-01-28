Neutrik Group Americas Appoints Sigma Component Design as Manufacturer’s Rep to Support Expansion in Canada

CHARLOTTE, NC, JANUARY 28, 2026 – Neutrik Group Americas, a subsidiary of Neutrik AG and the leading supplier of robust and reliable professional AVL connectivity solutions, which includes NEUTRIK®, REAN®, and CONTRIK® brands, is growing its presence in Canada with the appointment of Sigma Component Design as its new manufacturer’s rep for the region.

As a renowned independent manufacturer’s representative serving the Canadian electronics industry, Sigma will represent the complete product portfolio of Neutrik Group brands and will provide sales support and customer service throughout the region.

“Sigma already has existing relationships with our distributor and reseller partners in Canada, making them a natural partner for us,” says Tom Chudyk, Sales Director, Neutrik Group Americas. “This regional foothold, along with Sigma’s technical expertise in infrastructure and varying components, will further strengthen our presence.”

Sigma Component Design is an industry leader for power, thermal, passive, and electromechanical components. From design to fulfilment, Sigma works with customers to provide complete design support from its world-class suppliers. Founded in 2002, Sigma has completed thousands of application designs and has a team of technical sales reps dedicated to serving the needs of the Canadian market.

“We are always looking to bring value and product excellence to our Canadian partners and customers, so adding Neutrik Group products to our line card was a great addition for us,” says John Grobanopoulos, President, Sigma Component Design. “This expansion allows us to strengthen our overall offering by providing access to Neutrik Group’s known and reliable solutions across the Canadian market.”