DPA N-Series Digital Wireless System Elevates Shelby J. Performance at Copenhagen’s The Epicurus

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, DECEMBER 15, 2025 ― Copenhagen’s The Epicurus is a one-of-a-kind Jazz Gastropub that presents exclusive performances curated by Jazz Pianist and Producer Sir Niels Lan Doky. Featuring internationally acclaimed musicians, the project blends original compositions, jazz classics and transformed pop hits. Built on the idea that art is an intimate exchange between creator and audience, the room, lighting and energy of the space are carefully crafted to honor the experience.

At the center of the environment is the sound, which features a full complement of DPA Microphones solutions, including the new N-Series Digital Wireless System and the brand’s acclaimed d:facto™ 4018 V Vocal Microphone. A proving ground for some of Europe’s most discerning artists, The Epicurus recently hosted Shelby J. in a 25-show, four-week residency, which represented an ideal stress test for the system.

“Shelby’s voice is exceptionally powerful, dynamic and nuanced,” explains Audio Engineer Frank Goldberg. “Her high energy and movement—including venturing into the audience, directly in front of the Meyer Sound mains, placed certain demands on the microphone system. The combination of the N-Series and d:facto delivered far beyond our expectations, with the necessary clarity, ample headroom and essential off-axis rejection.”

Even as Shelby wove through tables and leaned into audience members, the DPA N-Series system maintained its stability. “The RF signal remained rock-steady across all 25 shows, regardless of how many audience members separated Shelby from the N-Series receiver,” adds Goldberg. “Even with Shelby often directly in front of the PA system, feedback was completely managed with only sparse EQ. It was elegantly simple: a high-pass filter at 80Hz and no surgical EQ (cuts or boosts) were required in the critical mid- and high-mid-frequencies to suppress feedback or achieve clarity. The rejection pattern is just phenomenal. What a pleasure to work with the N-Series and d:facto mounted on the well-designed handheld transmitter.”

In a world where wireless systems often require daily tweaks, especially in dense, urban RF environments like Copenhagen City Center, Goldberg was perhaps most surprised by the consistency of the N-Series. “We set the system once and didn’t touch the settings for the entire four weeks,” he emphasized. The huge tuning range of 400 MHz meant that it was easy to place the transmission channel away from other potential RF sources that could have interfered with the performance.

In a space like Epicurus, where craft, hospitality and artistic vision intertwine, it’s important to have tools that serve its artists with transparency and reliability. With DPA at the heart of its microphone and wireless inventory, Epicurus continues to prove that technology, when chosen wisely, can elevate art. The N-Series ensures the connection between artist and audience never faltered, no matter how immersive the performance.

Named after the Greek Philosopher, Epicurus is the result of a meeting of the minds between Lan Doky, Danish Hospitality Entrepreneur Rasmus Shepherd-Lombord and Michelin-starred Restaurateurs Lars Seier Christensen and Mads Bøttger. According to the website, “Epicurus is built on the pursuit of happiness through the pleasures of food, drink, music and design” and “is a meeting point for those who value culture, creativity and connection.”

An American singer/songwriter, Shelby J. mixes gospel, R&B, funk and soul. Best known for her work with her mentor, Prince, watching Shelby J. perform makes it easy to understand why the legendary funk musician selected her to be a part of his New Power Generation. In addition to her solo work, Shelby J. has also performed and collaborated with other great artists like Santana, D’Angelo and Mary J. Blige. For her performances at The Epicurus, Shelby J. was joined on stage by Ken Linh Doky on piano, Jacob Hatholt on drums and Felix Pastorius on the bass, with an occasional guest appearance by Prince bassist Ida Nielsen.