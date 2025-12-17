ACT Entertainment Takes Centerstage at Live Production Summit 2026

PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA, DECEMBER 17, 2025 ― ACT Entertainment will be at the forefront of innovative discussions when the live event industry comes together at the Live Production Summit (LPS) at the Grand Hyatt Indian Wells Resort and Spa in Palm Springs. With immersive sessions, hands-on demos and brand-driven showcases setting the stage, ACT will help shape the dialogue around the future of touring, corporate events and experiential productions, among other things.

LPS provides a rich, layered program of keynotes, panels and networking functions, as well as general and focused sessions, on a variety of topics from production technologies and networking to rigging and safety. ACT will engage in multiple facets of the show and will highlight the benefits of several of its leading live event production brands, including Avid, Ayrton, Green Hippo, MA Lighting and PK Sound.

“The live production world is rapidly evolving, with hybrid events, immersive experiences and integrated workflows, and LPS is the perfect place to bring all these topics into one collaborative discussion,” says Ben Saltzman, CEO, ACT Entertainment. “ACT’s presence at LPS exemplifies our commitment to being at the forefront of this industry evolution. With lighting, sound, video, interconnects and infrastructure all available within our roster of brands, ACT is perfectly aligned to show production professionals how they can move from managing individual setups to complete, turnkey solutions. We look forward to the opportunities to connect with our colleagues in the industry and discuss the future of live events.”

At LPS 2026, ACT will engage in panel discussions regarding emerging technologies, live production workflows and integrated systems. The team will also participate in education and training sessions on topics such as AV networking, audio processing, rigging and control. Additionally, with a full stack of its premier brands set to be featured at the event, ACT will create multifunctional “touch-and-learn” stations where attendees can move seamlessly from lighting to media servers to audio systems.

On the audio side, ACT will highlight Avid’s industry-leading live sound ecosystem, including the VENUE S6L console and its seamless show capture capabilities. Attendees will see how Avid’s consoles, processing tools and networked audio solutions support everything from high-impact touring rigs to corporate environments. The demos will focus on speed, reliability and the intuitive control that engineers depend on in demanding live scenarios. The company will also feature PK Sound’s scalable PA systems, with a focus on Multi-Axis Robotics and the ways in which both time and money are saved with its rapid deployment from arenas to experiential events.

With regard to visual elements, ACT will deliver both video and lighting solutions. Included among these are the Green Hippo media servers and real-time visual engines, which ACT will use to demonstrate how content can be mapped, manipulated and integrated with lighting, stage, video and AV systems, for unified control across audio and lighting. ACT will also showcase the forward-thinking lighting control systems from MA Lighting, such as the industry-leading grandMA platform, to highlight how operators can manage complex lighting rigs, multi-zone venues and dynamic shows with simplicity and precision. Finally, the company will also showcase Ayrton’s high-end, intelligent lighting solutions that can be deployed for both aesthetic and narrative purposes. From architectural design to touring rigs, attendees will learn how Ayrton delivers power and flexibility as a storytelling element.

To experience what’s possible when technology, artistry and workflow enhancements converge, visit ACT Entertainment at LPS during any of the live demos, panels or networking events. or more information, visit: www.actentertainment.com.