ComplianceQuest Recognized as a Leader in Independent Analyst Firm’s Green Quadrant QMS 2025 Report

Recognition reflects ComplianceQuest’s AI-driven innovation and momentum across regulated and industrial manufacturing industries.

ComplianceQuest, a leading provider of cloud-based Quality Management Software (QMS), has been named as a Leader in the inaugural Green Quadrant: Quality Management Software 2025 report, published by an independent analyst firm, Verdantix. The report compares the capabilities of 14 QMS platform vendors. Verdantix’s proprietary Green Quadrant methodology and analysis combined live briefings, customer interviews, and a 130-point questionnaire across 25 categories.

Setting a New Standard for AI in Quality Management

The Green Quadrant recognizes ComplianceQuest for its strengths in key areas, including AI-driven quality operations, audit management, risk management, and document management. The platform consolidates quality, EHS, product, and supplier data in a single environment, providing end-to-end visibility and process harmonization for organizations standardizing global quality.

“ComplianceQuest demonstrates strong performance in AI capabilities, particularly in AI Operations applied to quality management workflows. Its CQ.AI framework embeds specialized agents-Audit/Risk, Complaints, Issues, Safety, and Supplier-that automate classification, guide investigations, and identify emerging risks and trends. These AI capabilities reduce manual work, accelerate investigations, and surface insights through trend detection, risk identification, predictive analytics, and automated exam generation. This embedded AI approach enhances efficiency, consistency, and data-driven oversight across quality and compliance processes.” – April Choy, Industry Analyst, Verdantix. (Report Author)

“Being recognized as a Leader in the inaugural Green Quadrant: Quality Management Software 2025 is a testament to our team’s relentless focus on innovation and customer success. Our AI-infused platform with AI deeply embedded in the flow of work, is designed to help organizations not only improve productivity but also drive better decisions and operational excellence. We are proud to deliver solutions that empower our customers to achieve their quality and compliance goals on a global scale.” – Prashanth Rajendran, CEO, ComplianceQuest

The report further mentioned that the CQ is designed specifically for organizations with multi-site or global operations, the platform integrates quality, EHS, and supplier data with AI-driven quality, audit, and risk management capabilities to support regulatory compliance. In our view, this scalability sets the solution apart, making it ideal for organizations of any size or geographic reach.

As the quality management landscape continues to evolve, ComplianceQuest remains committed to driving innovation and shaping the future of intelligent compliance. By investing in advanced AI, automation, unified data, and interconnected workflow solutions, ComplianceQuest is empowering organizations to anticipate regulatory changes, adapt to new industry standards, and achieve sustainable growth. Looking ahead, ComplianceQuest will continue to deliver transformative technologies that help customers of all sizes stay ahead in a rapidly changing world.

About ComplianceQuest

ComplianceQuest is an AI powered platform for Product Lifecycle (PLM), Quality (QMS), Environmental, Health & Safety (EHS) and Supplier Management (SRM/SQM), built natively on Salesforce platform.

Our connected suite of solutions helps businesses of all sizes enhance quality, safety, and efficiency throughout the product journey, from concept to customer success.

By offering a data driven and integrated platform that is pre validated and easy to implement, ComplianceQuest improves collaboration across the product value chain, reduces risk, protects employees and brand reputation, and helps organizations boost innovation, compliance, profitability, and customer loyalty.

For more information, please visit www.compliancequest.com .

