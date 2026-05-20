DPA Mics Play a Crucial Role in Groundbreaking Immersive Audio Live Events

PARIS, MAY 20, 2026 ― For the worldwide anniversary tour celebrating AIR’s iconic debut album, “Moon Safari,” the French musical duo set out to deliver a live experience that felt as rich, precise and atmospheric as the record itself. Monitor Engineers Julien Vouillon and Florentin Convert had two goals: to recreate a sound as close as possible to the album and provide a fully immersive listening experience. To achieve this, the pair relied heavily on the clarity, precision and natural imaging of DPA Microphones. The result was a mix of solid technical innovation and audio quality that AIR’s music deserves.

With a career rooted in high-precision, album-quality live sound, Vouillon saw AIR’s return as the ideal moment to fully integrate immersive monitoring. “Since the rise of in-ears, a concert has to sound like the record—both at front of house and in the monitors,” he explains. “AIR’s music demands that level of detail and space. The system is centered around binaural processing via spatial audio processing software (SPAT), feeding the musicians a spatially accurate, responsive ‘room’ inside their in-ears. But the immersive mix only worked with captured ambience that was stunningly clean and true. That’s where DPA came in.”

To build the foundation of the immersive environment, Vouillon and Convert turned to the DPA 5100 Mobile Surround Microphone. “Our goal was to get the musicians to listen to their own album, live,” says Vouillon. “The first time I heard what the DPA 5100 delivered, it was incredible. The respect for timbre is such that it offers total transparency. To my ears, it has no intrinsic flaw: it reproduces exactly what it captures, exactly as it is, exactly where you are.”

Convert immediately recognized the microphone as the ideal match for their approach. “It’s discreet, easy to use and reproduces the natural 3D of the room,” he explains. “With SPAT, it adds the air and space that are always missing in classic in-ears.”

With more than 80 shows, the team refined placement and integration, ultimately positioning the mic low and directly in front of the stage to achieve the most natural, immersive result.

To complement the main surround capture, the team relied on several models from DPA’s pencil microphone lineup, including the 2012 Compact Cardioid, 2015 Wide Cardioid and 2017 Shotgun Microphones for the ambience feed. According to Vouillon, “A crucial point was minimizing the delay between front-of-house and the ambience. If the system was too offset, the musicians would feel it immediately. The solution was adding a pair of DPA 2015s in ORTF stereo format facing the stage, helping musicians feel grounded in the physical space.”

Even with that foundation in place, Vouillon and Convert still needed a way to capture the full impact of the audience. That’s when the DPA 2012 and 2017 mics became essential. Convert explains, “With the 5100 and the 2015s, we were able to reproduce the room well, but there was still a lack of impact on the applause. When we added an XY pair of DPA 2012s in the center, complementing the 2017s on stage, the sound image became more precise and natural, and the applause finally came forward without compromising tonal balance.”

Together, the various DPA microphones fed three independent immersive “rooms” within SPAT—main, stage and applause—before returning to the console for the final in-ear blend. The applause bus, in particular, underwent sophisticated refinement. “At first, we were opening and closing the applause bus manually, in a classic approach, but with SPAT and the DPA 2012 and 2017 mics,” Convert says. “Then we automated it with sidechain compression triggered by the music. When the band plays, it compresses; when the music stops, it naturally opens back up.”

Vouillon adds, “The real refinement came when we added pink noise into the sidechain. It keeps the compression active until just the right moment, making the audience reactions feel natural and alive.” Vouillon, who long relied on other ambient microphone solutions, says the transition to DPA felt like a breakthrough. “After Florentin introduced me to the DPA mics, I was blown away. The mics have perfect transients and depth, and zero artifacts. I’ve replaced all my old habits with the DPA range.”

In addition to the mics used for ambient capture, the pair also deployed a variety of DPA mics on the instruments as well. That choice has proven essential to fulfilling AIR’s vision. This tour didn’t just revisit “Moon Safari,” but immersed musicians and audiences in its universe each night.