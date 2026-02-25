New QNX Research Finds Software is the Biggest Bottleneck to Robotics Innovation as Physical AI Accelerates

Global study of 1,000 robotics developers reveals growing focus on software foundations to address performance, security, and scalability challenges

Key Findings from the “Inside the Robot: Architecture Benchmark Report”:

Nearly nine in ten robotics developers (89%) say Physical AI is critical to their future plans.

Deterministic, real-time behaviour is essential for 95% of robotics developers.

Despite rising safety and security demands, 91% still rely on general-purpose operating systems (GPOS) to run real-time or safety-critical workloads.

Highlighting concerns about suitability, 86% of respondents using a GPOS say they are open to changing their OS.

QNX , a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) today released a new research study, the Inside the Robot: Architecture Benchmark Report , examining how robotics development is changing as systems become more software‑driven, AI‑enabled, and increasingly deployed alongside humans at work and in daily life. Based on a survey of 1,000 developers from around the world, the research reveals the most significant inhibitors to progress, the gap between system ambitions and current capabilities, and developers’ views on the industry’s future. A new episode of QNX’s Code the Future podcast featuring Omdia Chief Analyst Lian Jye Su explores the themes and results in more detail.

Hardware Advances Are No Longer the Bottleneck; Software Now Leads

With almost one in three developers (27%), naming software architecture and integration as their biggest performance bottleneck, compared with just 16% who point to hardware, the research shows that future progress hinges less on new hardware and more on building systems that are predictable, secure, and capable of handling mixed levels of criticality. As robots move more widely from controlled environments into dynamic, real‑world settings such as city streets and factory floors, developers are recognizing that software foundations are the deciding factor as to whether innovations succeed or stall.

Looking ahead, 85% of developers also expect software to play an even greater role in robotics over the next three to five years with teams anticipating their biggest investments will be in AI-driven decision making and cybersecurity (both at 51%), followed by operating systems and real-time control software (37%), further reflecting how software foundations are becoming strategic assets as robotics systems grow more complex, interconnected, and distributed.

Increasing Deployment in Human Environments Drives Higher Demands

Robotics teams are already feeling the impact. More than four in five respondents (83%) say their systems are now deployed alongside humans. Among those not yet deployed alongside humans today, two‑thirds (67%) expect they will be within three to five years. This expanding presence in less controlled environments, from surgical suites to busy shop floors is driving higher expectations around reliability, safety, and predictable behavior, with nearly all respondents (95%) saying deterministic, real‑time execution is important to the systems they develop.

Surprisingly, despite this near‑universal requirement, most development teams continue to rely on software not designed for real‑time or safety‑critical use with the research revealing that 91% of respondents run these workloads, at least in part, on general‑purpose operating systems (GPOS), even though safety‑certified commercial solutions are rated as the best fit for their needs. As a result, 86% of these GPOS users say they are open to changing their OS; a contrast that encapsulates the growing tension between flexibility and the need for predictable, guaranteed behaviour as robotics deployments scale.

Certification Delays and Security Demands Add New Pressures

Regulatory and compliance demands further intensify these challenges. Two‑thirds of respondents (66%) report project delays due to certification processes, rising to around 70% in the UK and Germany. In contrast, only 56% report delays in China, where regulatory requirements are far less stringent. These delays directly affect development costs, delivery timelines, and commercial risk. Cybersecurity (ie: ISO/SAE 21434) and functional safety standards (ie: ISO 10218) are among the most challenging areas to comply with, cited by 51% and 49% of respondents respectively.

High Ambition Meets Uneven Readiness for Physical AI

Despite these pressures, ambition and optimism across the industry remain high. Physical AI is firmly on the roadmap, with 89% of respondents saying AI‑enabled robots that can perceive, reason, and act autonomously in the physical world will be critical to their organisation’s strategy over the next three to five years, with China leading the pack globally. Confidence in the long‑term potential of Physical AI is strong, but readiness remains uneven. Only 29% of respondents feel “very confident” in their ability to make safe, predictable decisions in real‑world environments.

“Robotics teams are clearly pushing toward more intelligent, autonomous systems, but the data shows they are also running up against the very real limits of architectures that were never designed for this level of complexity or accountability,” said Jim Hirsch, Global VP of Sales, General Embedded Markets at QNX. “Developers consistently cite four core challenges: integration complexity, certification delays, functional safety risks in human‑machine interaction, and ensuring predictable behavior when it matters most. The good news is that these are all solvable problems and by focusing on stronger software foundations, developers can set the stage for faster innovation and a new generation of safe, reliable, and highly autonomous robots.”

QNX provides high-performance foundational software that helps simplify the most complex challenges in industries such as robotics, automotive, medical devices, industrial controls, commercial vehicles, rail, and aerospace and defense. QNX empowers organizations to unlock new possibilities in areas like high-performance computing at the edge, standards-based virtualization technologies, and cloud enablement. Trusted in the world’s most critical systems, QNX continues to lead across a range of sectors, including robotics and healthcare, where its technology is deployed by nine of the top ten medical device manufacturers.

Additional sources:

Download a copy of the Inside the Robot: Architecture Benchmark Report to learn more.

Read more about the key findings from the report, and how leaders can take action now on the QNX blog.

Listen to the latest Code the Future podcast episode with Omdia’s Lian Jye Su to explore the themes and wider industry impact.

For more information on QNX, visit QNX.software and follow @QNX News .

ENDS

Methodology: This online survey of 1000 professionals software developers/engineers working in robotics across selected sectors (or robotics developers if you prefer) was commissioned by QNX and conducted by market research company OnePoll, in accordance with the Market Research Society’s code of conduct. Data was collected between [25/02/2026] and [04/03/2026]. All participants are double-opted in to take part in research and are paid an amount depending on the length and complexity of the survey. This survey was overseen and edited by the OnePoll research team. OnePoll are MRS Company Partners, corporate membership of ESOMAR and Members of the British Polling Council.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company’s high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management.

About QNX

QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB), provides the trusted foundation that software-defined and physical AI systems depend on to operate safely and predictably in the real world. For nearly half a century, QNX has powered safety-critical applications where failure is not an option. The business leads the way in delivering safe and secure operating systems, hypervisors, middleware, solutions, and development tools, along with the support and services delivered by trusted embedded software experts. Today, QNX technology underpins hundreds of millions of vehicles on the road and a wide range of mission-critical systems across industrial controls, robotics, medical devices, commercial transportation, rail, and aerospace and defense. QNX is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Learn more at qnx.software.

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SOURCE: QNX

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