DPA Microphones Delivers Stellar Results For Live Sound Engineer Jade Payne

NEW YORK, SEPTEMBER 25, 2024 ― Celebrated independent Live Sound Engineer Jade Payne’s career began over 15 years ago in New York’s vibrant music scene, where she got her start in some of the city’s most famous venues. Today, Payne can be found touring with musical trio Khruangbin, for which DPA Microphones play a pivotal role in her meticulous audio setup.

“We use a lot of DPA mics for Khruangbin,” says Payne. “We have the 4055 [Kick Drum Mic] on kick, 4099 [Instrument Mics] on snare bottom and floor tom, 2012 [Compact Cardioid] on snare top, 2011 [Twin Diaphragm Cardioid Mic] on hi-hat and 4007 [Omnidirectional Mic] for rim/sidestick. These mics work coherently together, even when in close proximity.” As one of the pioneering users of DPA’s Kick Drum Mic, she adds: “The 4055, especially, has been a revelation. Its natural sound capture means I barely have to EQ the drum.”

For Payne, the portability of the DPA mics makes them particularly perfect for on-the-road applications. “When I first started touring, I realized that having compact, high-quality mics was essential; I loved that the 4099s are very small and portable,” she explains. “More so, when working with up-and-coming bands, you really have to be selective with your kit since these acts typically don’t carry gear in trucks. Your front of house toolkit rarely leaves your side, traveling in a backpack or small pelican. One of the greatest perks of DPA is the brand’s small footprint. You can fit several capsules in a single custom-cut mic case, which is a game-changer for time and efficiency.”

Iconic live event spaces need equally reputable sound, and it was in New York’s Bowery Ballroom that Payne first encountered the DPA 4099 Instrument Microphone. Payne’s journey with DPA microphones deepened during her tenure at Roulette Intermedium in Brooklyn, New York, where she was introduced to the versatility and superior sound quality of DPA’s stereo kits and 4011 Cardioid Condenser Mics. Around this time, she connected with DPA again at the 2019 AES Show in New York. This exposure laid the groundwork for a lasting professional relationship with DPA.

As Payne’s career took her across the globe, the need for a consistent, high-fidelity sound became paramount. “I started utilizing DPA for our international tours,” she adds. “The difference in sound quality was undeniable and, eventually, it was clear that DPA mics needed to be a permanent part of my kit. DPA mics have traveled all over the world with us, performing exceptionally well. Specifically, with the 4055, the shock resistance is unmatched. I don’t have to use a gate on the kick, which can’t be said for many other kick microphones.”

Payne’s collaboration with DPA underscores her commitment to delivering the highest quality live sound. “The DPA team has been incredibly supportive, recognizing my talent as an independent engineer,” she says. “It’s been a rewarding journey to work with the brand and its representatives around the world.”

Known for blending global music influences such as classic soul, dub, rock and psychedelia, Khruangbin is an American musical trio from Houston, Texas, that features Laura Lee Ochoa on bass guitar and vocals; Mark Speer on guitar and vocals; and DJ Johnson on drums, keyboard and vocals. This year, the Texan trio embarked on their “A La Sala 2024” tour, with U.S., Canada and festival tour dates officially announced through October.

In addition to Khruangbin, Payne has toured with artists such as Tegan and Sara, Bikini Kill and Yaeji, to name a few.