Array of Hope Transforms Worship Experiences With KRK Monitors

OLD TAPPAN, NEW JERSEY, SEPTEMBER 26, 2024 ― Array of Hope is a faith-based organization that creates and produces transformative events, films, and music for Catholic parishes and dioceses.With a mission to “reveal the truths of faith,” Array of Hope leaders believe that music is a powerful conduit for delivering faith to all generations. In an effort to deliver the best possible content, Array of Hope Founder and Executive Director Mario Costabile relies on KRK ROKIT 5 Powered Studio Monitors to elevate the organization’s productions.

Implemented as reference monitors across all the facility’s studios, the ROKITs provide the power, accuracy, and sonic ability necessary to produce professional-caliber content. “The ROKITs are our principal playback speakers,” he shares. “The KRKs have the most punch of any monitor out there, and I really like the way they sound. They’re small, they’re tight, and they can cover everything we need. The ROKITs have great solid bottom, clear top end, and an exceptional volume capacity. In fact, the ROKITs put out a lot of volume for the size of the monitors. They are also modestly priced, so I think they are a great option for people.”

Costabile first discovered KRK monitors about six years ago and has continually used them throughout the organization’s studios. “The KRK ROKITs are our principal studio monitors,” he adds. “Every time we build a new mixing space, we add in KRKs. We have acquired about half a dozen pairs now and have placed them in our video playback studios as well as our Logic mixing rooms for referencing. When we get them, we usually just need to adjust them once — to get a flat sound — and we’re good to go after that.

“I think the ROKITs also look cool,” he continues. “While the primary reason I selected them was for the sound, they are unique-looking speakers. The colors and design truly make the KRKs stand out compared to a lot of other monitors.”

Costabile was a successful music and film producer for over 40 years before co-founding Array of Hope in 2010. He has produced content for film, television, and the recording industry. Among the notable organizations for which Costabile has worked are MTV, Sony Music, and Universal Music. As the Executive Director of Array of Hope, Costabile has helped the organization become a leader in evangelization throughout the country.

Array of Hope accomplishes its goals through each of its specific ministries, which include The Array of Hope Concerts and retreats, AOH Music, The Array of Hope Channel and app, The Reason for Hope Podcast, and Array of Hope Social Media Outreach.

The Array of Hope Concert is a wide-ranging live performance that features multiple musical acts, motivational speakers, and thought-provoking film presentations. AOH Music is the organization’s band, which creates praise and worship music to play for the community. The Array of Hope Channel and app is a global video destination where everyone can find meaningful and inspiring films of faith, hope, and love for the entire family.

From in-person concerts to content that is distributed globally, the organization continues to share the Christian faith through high-quality media and events. The KRK ROKIT Studio Monitors help Array of Hope bring the faith-based community together through music television.