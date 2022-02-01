Marshall Showcases Latest Line of PTZ Cameras at NAB New York 2024

NEW YORK, SEPTEMBER 25, 2024 —Marshall Electronics will highlight a range of its cutting-edge cameras at NAB New York 2024 (Booth 1352). Marshall offers a wide selection of PTZ and POV cameras, including three new PTZs, the CV612 camera,CV620 camera and CV625 camera.

The CV612 PTZ camera, available in black (CV612-TBI) and white models (CV612-TWI), features the ability to automatically track, follow and frame presenters using AI facial learning for accurate and smooth self-adjusting maneuvers. With advanced AI tracking, the PTZ camera “learns” who is the prime subject and won’t “lose” the presenter when other persons or objects enter the shot. Equipped with 12X optical and a 15X digital zoom, the CV612 offers a 4.1mm-49.2mm (6.6-70.3 degrees) field of view. It is built around a professional-grade 2-Megapixel 1/2.8-inch, high-quality HD CMOS sensor, which provides format resolutions from 1920×1080, 1280×720 down to 640×480, making this the ideal solution for smaller venues, interviews, web production, live presentations, classrooms and HOW, to name a few, as it has a maximum range of 18M (almost 60-feet).

Marshall will also showcase its new CV620 20x camera, which is the perfect fit for a range of mid-sized rooms, including corporate communications and teleconferencing, as well as traditional broadcast applications. With 3G-SDI, HDMI, USB 3.0 and IP outputs and 20x zoom, the new camera has a 57-degree field of view and supports up to 1080p/60. The CV620 features a high-quality Sony sensor and is also available in black (CV620-B12) and white models (CV620-W12) to fit varying aesthetics. It also features Mic and Line-in audio options as well as a range of IP protocols, including RTSP, RTMP, RTMPS, SRT and MPEG-TS.

The CV625 camera will also be on display at NAB NY and features a 25x zoom that is ideal for large venue auto tracking, broadcast events, show stages, educational lecture halls and large format houses of worship. Available inblack (CV625-TB) and white models (CV625-TW), the camera features a high performance 8-Megapixel 1/1.8-inch sensor to capture crisp high-quality UHD video. The camera delivers up to 3840 x 2160 resolution at 60fps with an 83-degree horizontal angle-of-view. The CV625 provides versatility for various applications with its range of outputs including HDMI, 3G-SDI, Ethernet, RTSP streaming and USB 3.0.

“We are excited to showcase our latest line of PTZ cameras at this year’s NAB New York show,” says Robert Ramos, West Coast Regional Sales Manager, Marshall Electronics. “Our products are being deployed in a range of professional applications from broadcast, AV, corporate communications, education to houses of worship and more. This CV600 series of cameras allows us to continue to offer additional PTZ models and options to our customers.”

Learn more about Marshall’s latest line of cameras at NAB New York 2024 (Booth 1352).