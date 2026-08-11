Weather is Not a Factor for Marshall Electronics’ New CV574-WP POV Camera

AMSTERDAM, AUGUST 11, 2026 — Marshall Electronics ’ first all-weather, all-IP 4K POV camera, the CV574-WP, makes its European debut at IBC 2026 (Stand 10.C11). Built for the elements, the CV574-WP supports NDI®|HX, providing ultra-efficient, low-latency video transport over standard Ethernet networks. Adding the IP67-rated weatherproof design for reliable outdoor operations makes this camera the perfect addition to any REMI workflow.

The CV574-WP POV camera features an interchangeable M12 lens mount that includes a high-quality 4.0mm lens with a 77° horizontal angle of view. In addition to an 8.46 Megapixel 1/2.8” 4K UHD sensor at up to UHD 3840x2160p60 video output over IP, the CV574-WP offers up to 1080p50/60 for NDI®|HX and supports multiple streaming protocols, such as NDI®|HX3, NDI®|HX2, RTSP and RTMP. Its IP-centric design ensures efficient H.264 and HEVC encoding support and secure SRT streaming over Ethernet.

The CV574-WP reflects a shift toward fully network-based video acquisition by combining ultra-high-definition imaging, advanced compression and IP transport into a single, compact device. One of its key advancements is the integration of NDI®|HX3, which enables low-latency video transmission with significantly reduced bandwidth consumption compared to traditional full-bandwidth streams. This allows high-resolution signals to move efficiently across standard network infrastructure without requiring dedicated video cabling.

It can be powered using the included 12V DC power supply or conveniently via PoE (Power over Ethernet) over a single CAT cable, which simplifies installation. The camera’s single-cable workflow streamlines installation, minimizes cabling requirements and supports PoE for video, control and audio. Integrated audio embedding further simplifies system design by eliminating the need for external audio routing. For control and configuration, the CV574-WP supports VISCA over IP in an intuitive web-based interface that enables remote management, camera matching and rapid deployment across multi-camera systems.

An industrial-standard 1/4”-20 mount hole ensures simple and secure mounting in a variety of setups, from fixed-position installs to creative POV angles. This adaptability ensures that the camera can be seamlessly integrated into both new builds and retrofit projects.

The camera addresses the growing demand for reliable, high-quality video capture in environments where traditional camera systems are difficult to deploy or maintain. As live production increasingly shifts towards REMI and decentralized workflows, there is a clear need for cameras that can operate unattended, transmit efficiently over networks and withstand environmental challenges.