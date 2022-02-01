DPA Microphones Announces New Headquarters

New Location Features High-tech Upgrades, Inspirational Settings and Modern Amenities to Drive R&D

KOKKEDAL, DENMARK, SEPTEMBER 20, 2023 ― DPA Microphones, a leading manufacturer of high-quality miking solutions, has opened a new headquarters in Kokkedal, Denmark, a convenient suburb of Copenhagen. The modernized space will put an emphasis on the brand’s research and development (R&D) facilities, with significant upgrades and new studio spaces that encourage more creativity.

“DPA continually aims to inspire sound professionals looking to improve their solutions, and we are confident that the new headquarters will further enable this growth,” says DPA Microphones CEO, Kalle Nielsen. “The facility offers a great environment for close collaboration across the organization and with outside partners, which is the foundation we need to provide strong solutions. This high-tech environment will be the homebase for some of the world’s best microphone specialists, enabling them to create even better microphones and provide more education to the pro audio community.”

The new facility offers significant upgrades for R&D, which will soon have access to a full anechoic chamber that will aid in the creation of DPA’s precisely accurate mics. Additionally, a planned multi-room space will feature a video studio and controlled listening area for live and recorded demonstrations. The new location, which will have members from sales and marketing, finance, customer service and management, offers an improved climate, as well as an architectural and interior design style that better aligns with the DPA brand.

In addition to the creative spaces and visual upgrades, the new 1,700-square-meter facility implements green and environmental solutions such as WindowMaster climate solutions, energy-conscious LED lighting and electric vehicle charging stations. The new user-friendly and high-tech environment provides employees with the tools and comfort necessary to continue crafting the brand’s award-winning microphones and accessories.

“We wanted to create a modern and motivational work environment for our great employees,” Nielsen shares. “I truly believe we’ve been able to accomplish that. There is so much to look forward to in this space, from new product development to welcoming partners to tour our facilities. I’m most excited to see how the new headquarters will serve not only our employees, but the pro audio community as a whole.”

