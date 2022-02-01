EAW Introduces Audrey Ensor as Inaugural Marketing and Communications Manager

WHITINSVILLE, MA, SEPTEMBER 20, 2023 – Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW®) proudly welcomes Audrey Ensor to the position of marketing and communications manager. Ensor plans to help spread the brand story by managing a range of content from channel communications, press materials and social media.

Ensor’s addition to the EAW team marks an exciting step for the brand, with the expansion of the marketing department at the company. “EAW is currently reintroducing itself to the pro audio world and sharing our brand story is a key component to this initiative; Audrey’s guidance will be indispensable for reaching this goal,” explains T.J. Smith, president of EAW. “We are excited to work alongside her as she helps us take advantage of new opportunities to tell our story, both within the organization as well as to our key partners, dealers and customers.”

Since graduating from Framingham State University with a degree in Communication Arts, Ensor has immersed herself in the world of digital media. She spent three years with local television station, Medfield TV, holding roles as production coordinator, chief editor and executive director. These opportunities allowed Ensor to not only expand her knowledge of social media, but also enhance her leadership skills, as she managed a team of staff members and volunteers, ensuring content quality and consistency.

Most recently Ensor acted as marketing coordinator for The Center for Arts in Natick (TCAN), Massachusetts. Here she honed in on her digital literacy by managing the brand’s presence on social media, resulting in platform growth upwards of 85 percent. Similar to her new work with EAW, Ensor also helped share TCAN’s mission through digital and printed material, confidently representing the organization both online and in-person.

“I am looking forward to this amazing opportunity with EAW,” says Ensor. “Since finding my passion for communicating in a digital world, I have been motivated to put into action the practices I’ve learned, both from the years obtaining my degree and from my previous positions. Working with the EAW team has felt like the perfect next step, and I can’t wait to see what we accomplish together.”

