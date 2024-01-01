Phase 3 AV’s Ayrton Rawbeam 350 Investment Flies Off the Shelves for Toronto’s Veld Music Festival

Toronto-based Phase 3 AV has invested in 50 Ayrton Rawbeam 350 laser-source luminaires and quickly deployed them on the 13th annual Veld Music Festival, held August 1-3 at the city’s Downsview Park. ACT Entertainment is the exclusive distributor of Ayrton lighting in North America.

Rawbeam 350 was developed as an ultra-compact, versatile luminaire balancing lightweight performance with an IP65 rating. It delivers exceptional illuminance and offers extensive color equipment, including a CMY color-mixing system, an ultra-fast gradient CTO on discs, a wheel of 15 complementary colors, a multi-color RGB-CMY animation section and a CTB correction filter. Rawbeam 350 is also outfitted with multiple graphic tools, including 10 rotating gobos and 25 fixed gobos, four beam reducers, an animation wheel, two sets of three combinable rotating image-multiplying prisms and two frost filters.

“This purchase fortifies our relationship with Ayrton and ACT Entertainment,” says Shane Fine, Founder and CEO of Phase 3 AV. “The Rawbeam 350s are our first laser sources, and we plan to utilize them for the festival and concert touring market on both indoor and outdoor events.”

Fine explains that the company was looking to replace older lamp-based, hybrid fixtures in its inventory. “We have a strong relationship with ACT, and as new fixtures come out, ACT is great about getting them in front of us. We needed a light output that would keep up with some of the largest fixtures on the market and LED videoscreens. We also wanted something lightweight, compact and versatile that we could use on any stage. And having an IP65 rating is a decision-maker for us these days. Rawbeam 350 ticked all the boxes.”

When ACT demo’d the fixture for Phase 3 AV, Fine says “purchasing them was a no-brainer as soon as we saw them. We told customers about them, and they were very excited to learn that we have them. We’ve been quoting them for many of the future projects we have lined up.”

First out of the gate for the new Rawbeam 350s was The Veld Music Festival. Spanning three days with more than 50 internationally acclaimed Electronic Dance Music acts, the festival is known as Canada’s second-largest EDM event. Phase 3 AV provided 360 lighting, video, staging and truss services for one of the festival’s three stages.

“The Rawbeam 350s are great for festivals where there are often limited weight capacities,” notes Fine. “They’re so compact and light and packed with so many features that they perfectly align with the needs of festivals.”

He says that Phase 3 AV plans to continue to expand its Rawbeam 350 inventory and finds that ACT Entertainment is “the ideal partner” to seal the deal on future sales. “ACT is always responsive and communicative and does what they say they’re going to do,” Shane reports. “They line up with our own outlook and how we treat customers.”

“By adding RawBeam 350 to its existing inventory of Mistral and MagicDot Neo fixtures, Phase 3 further strengthens its position as a key provider of Ayrton lighting solutions in North America. Shane is always looking for cutting-edge solutions that help elevate his clients’ productions, and ACT is pleased to support Phase 3’s continued growth and innovation in this direction,” concludes Alex Monast of ACT Entertainment.