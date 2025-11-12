Vero and Soda Capital Partner to Drive Innovation in Floorplan Finance

Vero expands internationally with its first Australian client, bringing next-generation systems to support the expansion of Soda Capital’s wholesale financing platform.

Vero, a leading provider of technology systems for the asset finance industry, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with Soda Capital, Australia and New Zealand’s fastest-growing non-bank lender specializing in floorplan and distribution finance. This marks Vero’s first international expansion, as the company continues to pursue opportunities across EMEA and Asia-Pacific to transform asset finance through automation and technology.

The system went live at the beginning of the month after a comprehensive migration and delivery process supported by both teams.

Driving Smarter, More Efficient Floorplan Finance

Soda Capital has built a strong reputation for providing fast, flexible, and transparent financing solutions for manufacturers, distributors, and dealer networks. As it scales, the company is investing in best-in-class technology to optimize its lending operations. By integrating Vero’s innovative platform, Soda Capital will:

Automate key workflows in loan origination, servicing, and portfolio management.

Enhance risk monitoring with real-time data insights and asset-level tracking.

Accelerate decision-making to streamline dealer funding and improve operational efficiency.

Empowering Growth Through Embedded Finance

Floorplan financing is evolving rapidly, requiring data-driven decision-making and seamless integration into the broader ecosystem of manufacturers, suppliers, and dealers. Through this partnership, Vero’s end-to-end lending platform will enable Soda Capital to:

Provide more self-service tools for their dealer clients, ensuring real-time visibility into asset performance.

Optimize credit risk management, proactively identifying potential exposures and reducing inefficiencies.

Introduce more dynamic program structures, ensuring they can meet the ever-evolving needs of their vendor and dealer partners.

A Shared Vision for the Future of Asset Finance

Both Vero and Soda Capital are technology-first, agile, and forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping the landscape of wholesale financing. With this partnership, Vero will continue to serve as an extension of Soda Capital’s IT team, ensuring continuous innovation, automation, and operational enhancements as its platform scales.

“Expanding globally has always been part of our vision, and Soda Capital represents the perfect partner for us to enter APAC market. Their commitment to leveraging technology as a differentiator aligns seamlessly with Vero’s mission to modernize floorplan lending, and we’re thrilled to support their next phase of growth.”

– John Mizzi, CEO, Vero

“Our business is built on speed, transparency, and technology, and Vero’s platform allows us to take that to the next level. With Vero’s expertise in purpose-built solutions for our industry, with a focus on automation and the user experience, we’re confident that we can scale more efficiently while continuing to provide best-in-class financing solutions to our partners and clients.”

– Jordan Edwards, CEO, Soda Capital

About Vero

Vero provides an end-to-end SaaS and servicing platform designed to streamline wholesale, supply chain, rental and fleet financing. The modular platform supports every function across a lenders organization with process automation, analytics, and workflow management systems. Vero enables lenders to grow efficiently, reduce manual work, and enhance borrower experiences.

For more information, visit www.vero-technologies.com.

About Soda Capital

Soda Capital is a non-bank lender specializing in floorplan and distribution finance for manufacturers, distributors, and dealer networks. By offering fast, flexible, and innovative financing solutions, Soda Capital empowers businesses to scale efficiently and access the capital they need to succeed.

For more information, visit www.sodacapital.com.

