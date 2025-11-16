As America Marks 250 Years, New Op-Ed and Documentary Spotlight Black Librarians’ Fight for Memory and Access

As America celebrates its 250th anniversary, a pivotal new op-ed and accompanying documentary invite journalists to rethink the legacy, challenges, and future of America’s libraries. With book bans, curriculum disputes, and debates over representation dominating the headlines, these projects illuminate how Black librarians have been-and remain-key defenders of knowledge and guardians of community memory.

Planning Committee of the American Heritage Discussion Group 1953-1954 courtesy of Digital NC

Published in Common Dreams, the editorial “The Librarian’s Call: Documenting Is Resistance” arrives at a time when the mission and values of libraries are under public scrutiny. The op-ed goes beyond commemoration to raise the alarm: community-led documentation is now a frontline defense against the erasure of diverse histories and the silencing of marginalized voices-a theme as crucial today as at any point in America’s long history.

This timely conversation continues in the soon-to-be-released documentary, “Are You a Librarian: Black Librarians and Freedom Through Literacy.” Featuring over sixty in-depth interviews and exclusive archival discoveries, the film spans from small-town branches to presidential libraries, showcasing how Black librarians have historically ensured that the promise of the public library-access, truth, and education for all-becomes a reality, even in the face of discrimination and censorship. Their stories reveal how the fight to preserve and share untold narratives is central to both past and future milestones in American librarianship.

Why Cover This For the America 250?

The rise of book challenges and censorship makes the library’s historic role urgent news.

Black librarians’ stories offer underreported, meaningful perspectives on the America 250’s legacy and its next century.

Uniquely connects the association’s milestone moment with contemporary calls to action to preserve knowledge, foster inclusion, and protect intellectual freedom.

About the Projects:

“The Librarian’s Call: Documenting Is Resistance” is available via Common Dreams.

“Are You a Librarian: The Untold Story of Black Librarians” is a new feature documentary releasing in 2026 and timed to coincide with the America 250’s 150th anniversary and related public programs.

