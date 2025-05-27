Telycam Launches Explore XE 4K PTZ Camera with 1-Inch Sensor for Broadcast AV

New camera delivers premium broadcast quality, superior auto-focus and rich feature set at a price point ideal for the Pro AV market

SHENZHEN, China, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Telycam today announced the Explore XE, a powerful new 4K PTZ camera specifically designed to bring broadcast-class quality and capabilities to the professional AV market. Featuring a 1-inch Sony sensor, phase detection auto-focus (PDAF) and 20x optical zoom, the new Explore XE offers the premium performance of Telycam’s flagship Explore broadcast camera in a purpose-built model tailored for the connectivity and budget requirements of AV environments.

Telycam will demonstrate the Explore XE and other ground-breaking new products in booth 3088 at InfoComm 2025 (June 11 to 13 in Orlando, Florida).

Explore XE features the same sensor, optics and advanced auto-focus that helped earn its broadcast sibling Explore camera a 2025 NAB Show Product of the Year Award. Explore XE’s large 1-inch sensor enables spectacular video quality and excels in low-light conditions, capturing sharp detail with minimal noise. Its superior light sensitivity, dynamic range and shallow depth-of-field capabilities combine to enable stunning visuals with exceptional contrast and clarity. Advanced PDAF provides accurate, lightning-fast auto-focus with minimal focus hunting, keeping subjects in focus even in fast-paced environments.

The Explore XE camera features a flexible array of outputs. 4K video at 60 frames per second can be output over HDMI or NDI® HX3, with 4K at 30 fps available over a USB Type-C connection. Meanwhile, a 3G-SDI interface outputs 1080p60 video scaled from the 4K image. External audio sources can be brought into the camera from a mini-XLR input with phantom power or a 3.5mm analog input.

FreeD protocol support transmits precise pan, tilt, zoom and focus data for seamless integration with Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) production solutions. A built-in variable ND filter and threads for external ND filters allow the Explore XE to adapt easily to various lighting conditions. Additional key features include native AI-powered auto-tracking; local recording to a microSD card; dual tally lights; and POE++ support.

Telycam’s top-of-the-line Explore broadcast PTZ camera was already the price/performance leader in its class, but with Explore XE, the company is bringing high-end quality and capabilities further within reach of a wider range of organizations and end-users.

“The Explore XE camera is a perfect fit for the Broadcast AV convergence,” said Telycam co-founder Jenny Liu. “Many AV professionals and organizations have been delighted by the impeccable quality, superior auto-focus and rich functionality of our flagship Explore camera, but don’t need connectivity such as 12G-SDI and SFP+ that are oriented towards broadcast environments. Explore XE offers them all of Explore’s core benefits at a price that’s affordable even to smaller organizations and institutions.”

Telycam cameras are distributed in the United States and Canada by MVD (Mobile Video Devices, Inc.). For more information about Telycam, please visit www.telycam.com.

About Telycam – Founded in 2014, Telycam (www.telycam.com) is an innovative PTZ camera developer with an emphasis on R&D. Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, Telycam offers two main product lines: NDI/IP PTZ cameras designed for live production; and USB-based webcams designed for video conferencing. With a firm commitment to the video camera sector for more than a decade, Telycam has become a key player in the Pro AV and broadcast industries.

Copyright 2025 Telecam Technology Co, Ltd. All rights reserved. NDI® is a trademark of Vizrt NDI AB. #NDI

View original content to download multimedia:

