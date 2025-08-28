DMD Diamond Blockchain Delivers On-Chain DeSci Tools

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – August 28, 2025) – DMD Diamond Blockchain Project, a community-driven Layer 1 ecosystem, announces its key role in developing Decentralized Science (DeSci), providing researchers with tools to overcome the barriers of the traditional academic system.

Modern scientific research faces challenges such as expensive access to publications, long review times, and centralized grant allocation. DeSci, or Decentralized Science, solves these challenges by democratizing funding, data access, and scientific discovery.

Helmut Siedl, the DMD Diamond Blockchain Project visionary, commented on the initiative: “The traditional academic world has built walls around knowledge. DeSci is a movement that breaks down these walls, and DMD Diamond provides the tools. We’re not just proposing a faster, cheaper blockchain; we’re proposing a new foundation for science itself, built on principles of transparency, direct community funding, and open access to information. Our goal is to return ownership of research to its creators and empower a new generation of innovators.”

DMD Diamond provides the ideal infrastructure for DeSci thanks to its cutting-edge features: instant transaction finality, built-in on-chain DAO, high throughput (20x higher than Ethereum), low fees, and enhanced security.

Key features for researchers on the DMD Diamond platform:

Turning research output into NFTs: Researchers can easily and cost-effectively create NFTs from their work (papers, datasets, preprints), providing irrefutable and immutable proof of authorship and ownership.

Decentralized funding via DAOs: Scientists can submit their proposals directly to a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). A community of scientists, philanthropists, and enthusiasts votes on the distribution of funds in a transparent and decentralized manner.

Free Access to Knowledge: The platform’s censorship-resistant nature ensures that scientific knowledge cannot be blocked. Once a study is published as an NFT, it is available to anyone with an internet connection.

DMD Diamond positions itself as the next frontier for open, decentralized, and democratized science and is actively seeking developers to build on its ecosystem and contribute to the DeSci revolution. The platform is strategically positioned as a critical infrastructure layer for the future of scientific innovation.

About DMD Diamond

Founded in 2013, DMD Diamond is one of the oldest running Layer 1 blockchains designed for security, interoperability, and decentralized governance. DMD Diamond community collectively steers the development of the ecosystem, fostering a collaborative and transparent environment for building next-generation dApps.

Learn more about DAO proposal: Github

Join Open Beta: Discord

Join DMD Grant program: dmddiamond.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/264307