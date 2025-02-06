EPWK Launches International Platform, Aims to Bridge Global Markets for Creative Services

XIAMEN, China, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — EPWK (NASDAQ: EPWK), a Xiamen-based online marketplace for creative services, has launched its international platform at intl.epwk.com, positioning itself as a global gateway for digital service outsourcing. The company specializes in connecting SMEs with freelance talent across diverse fields including design, software development, AI, content, and marketing.

Strong Market Position Backed by Scale and Data

EPWK operates in a high-potential sector driven by three key forces: first, the global creative services market is expanding, with growing demand for flexible and efficient digital solutions as businesses accelerate their shift online. Second, AI is reshaping content production—technologies like AIGC (AI-Generated Content) are lowering entry barriers and boosting productivity. EPWK’s “AI Assistant” is built to leverage this shift. Third, China offers a large pool of skilled, cost-effective creative talent, giving EPWK a competitive edge in serving global demand.

According to Frost & Sullivan’s 2023 report on China’s crowdsourcing sector, EPWK ranks among the top platforms by gross merchandise value (GMV). The platform processed $350 million in GMV in 2023, placing it second nationwide. As of June 2024, EPWK has over 25.6 million registered users across 2,800+ regions, with a cumulative GMV exceeding $1.67 billion and over 4.6 million projects completed.

Behind EPWK’s growth metrics is a long-standing focus on service quality and user experience. The platform enforces strict vetting and reputation systems to ensure provider reliability and professional standards. A robust transaction framework protects both parties’ rights, promoting a fair, transparent, and secure environment. This consistent emphasis on trust and quality has earned EPWK a strong reputation across the industry.

EPWK is certified as a national high-tech enterprise in China, and has contributed to national tech initiatives and policy frameworks. It led the development of China’s first industry standard for creative skill-sharing platforms.

AI-Powered Service Matching and Workflow Tools

Since its founding, EPWK has consistently invested in R&D to build a service infrastructure powered by big data and AI. Its proprietary task recommendation engine uses deep learning to analyse user behaviour, skill tags, and task requirements, enabling highly accurate matching between clients and service providers. This system significantly reduces the time and effort needed to find the right partner, improving transaction success rates and user satisfaction.

The platform supports over 300 service categories across design, development, AI, marketing, video, and copywriting—catering to the diverse needs of SMEs. From logo and animation design to web and software development, from industrial and interior design to branding, copywriting, and trademark registration, EPWK offers a full range of creative services through a single, integrated platform.

The company also rolled out “EPWK AI Assistant,” built on DeepSeek’s LLM, which automates demand analysis, task publishing, and progress tracking. It can interpret large volumes of task data to extract implicit priorities, helping reduce friction between parties.

Coming features include a smart pricing tool that evaluates project complexity, historical behaviour, and market rates to suggest budgets and fees—improving quote accuracy on both sides.

According to founder and CEO Huang Guohua, EPWK will double down on its core operations while expanding AI integration. This includes enhancing the “EPWK AI Assistant” to improve task matching, streamline user experience, and explore applications in AIGC-driven content generation. The aim is to build defensible technology infrastructure that boosts platform efficiency, user retention, and transaction volume.

The company also plans to expand into higher-value services beyond design and development—such as marketing, AI solutions, and full-cycle brand management. These verticals are expected to drive up average transaction value and profit margins, helping to diversify and strengthen the company’s revenue model.

Global Rollout Targets Southeast Asia, Japan, and the West

With the launch of its international version, EPWK is officially scaling its cross-border infrastructure. The company—among the first Chinese creative platforms to list in the US via a VIE structure—aims to tap overseas creative labor pools while helping Chinese SMEs expand internationally.

Global expansion has become a strategic priority for EPWK following its listing on Nasdaq. The company plans to localise operations in key growth markets—particularly Europe, North America, and Southeast Asia—by offering multilingual support and region-specific services. The goal is to tap into strong demand for creative services, build new growth channels, and strengthen the company’s brand presence abroad.

EPWK is also focused on building a global network by partnering with local businesses and institutions to attract international buyers and sellers. This approach aims to accelerate market integration and expand the platform’s ecosystem.

Ultimately, EPWK positions itself as a global engine linking creative talent with business demand—an AI-powered marketplace for digital services, mirroring what Alibaba built for physical goods.

Looking Ahead: Building a Global Creative Services Ecosystem

According to Frost & Sullivan, China’s creative crowdsourcing market is projected to reach $24.3 billion by 2028. With its strong market position, solid technical foundation, and expanding international footprint, EPWK aims to further optimise its platform capabilities and user experience, while strengthening IP protection mechanisms. The company’s long-term goal is to provide SMEs, creative professionals, and global buyers with a reliable and efficient service infrastructure—bringing China’s crowdsourcing model to the global stage and establishing a creative services marketplace with international influence.

CEO Huang Guohua notes that EPWK will continue to drive innovation through data and emerging technologies. By leveraging platform data to fine-tune its algorithms, the company intends to deliver more accurate task matching and market trend predictions, increasing matching efficiency and extracting greater value from its data assets. EPWK is also exploring blockchain applications for transaction security and copyright verification, and investigating virtual workspaces in the metaverse as future service environments.

To reinforce its ecosystem, the company plans to activate stronger network effects through incentive policies and high-quality service delivery—attracting more buyers and sellers and amplifying its two-sided marketplace dynamics. In parallel, it will roll out value-added services such as skills training and SaaS tools for service providers, boosting retention and unlocking new revenue streams.

EPWK also positions social responsibility as part of its long-term strategy. By providing technical support and connecting resources, the company aims to help SMEs undergo digital transformation and contribute to the broader growth of the creative economy. Through its global platform, EPWK seeks to connect creative talent across borders and deliver greater value to users worldwide.

About EPWK:

EPWK is operated by Xiamen EPWK Network Technology Co., Ltd., a national high-tech enterprise in China and a Nasdaq-listed company (EPWK) as of February 6, 2025. It has 179 tech achievements (including 137 software copyrights) and 17 patent applications (9 granted). The company is recognized as a leader in digital crowdsourcing infrastructure and a key player in China’s creative economy.

As the first China-based digital creative services marketplace to go public in the U.S., EPWK is widely regarded as the country’s pioneering crowdsourcing platform. Looking ahead, the company plans to evolve beyond a transactional marketplace into a monetisation-driven ecosystem—enabling users not just to connect, but to convert skills and creativity into scalable value.

EPWK envisions a global creative value chain that spans design, production, and distribution. The long-term strategy is to build a hybrid platform that integrates virtual services with physical products, bridges online and offline workflows, and links domestic demand with international markets. By combining platform economics with ecosystem incubation, EPWK aims to establish itself as a next-generation internet enterprise—one that not only facilitates transactions but actively drives value creation across the creative economy.

