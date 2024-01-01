United Rentals Expands Digital Platform with Smart Suggestions and Equipment Fit Augmented Reality Capabilities

New features simplify equipment rental decisions and boost jobsite productivity

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI), the world’s largest equipment rental company, today announced the launch of two new features in its suite of digital tools: Smart Suggestions and Equipment Fit Augmented Reality (AR). These enhancements help customers make faster, more confident rental decisions by anticipating needs and providing greater jobsite visibility before placing an order.

Smart Suggestions uses advanced machine learning to recommend equipment based on factors such as customer order history, jobsite data, seasonality and industry trends. The tool predicts what customers are most likely to need next, helping them bypass a full catalog search and move quickly to the right rental option. Early results show a 27% reduction in the time it takes users to identify and order the equipment they need.

Equipment Fit AR gives customers the ability to virtually place 3D models of equipment on their jobsite using a mobile device. This feature makes it easier to evaluate equipment dimensions, confirm proper fit, and plan for placement in tight or restricted-access areas. Equipment Fit AR is currently available for select equipment categories, with additional offerings under development.

Both tools are designed to simplify the rental experience and improve productivity. United Rentals developed them using direct feedback from contractors and operations teams across North America.

“Smart Suggestions and Equipment Fit AR are about anticipating customer needs,” explained Paul Maddison, Director of Product Management at United Rentals. “By leveraging machine learning and augmented reality, we’re giving customers tools that help them make confident, informed decisions at the moment of rental. It’s about delivering the right equipment at the right time, with less friction.”

These innovations build on United Rentals’ expanding portfolio of digital capabilities, which enable customers to browse, reserve, and manage equipment rentals seamlessly from any device. From visualization to smarter checkout, the company continues to enhance its digital platform to meet customers wherever they work.

