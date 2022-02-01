DJ Duo Tale of Us Wows Audiences in Buenos Aires with “Afterlife” Featuring Claypaky Lighting Support

Tale of Us, the Italian DJ duo based in Berlin, made their fourth stop on the Latin American leg of their “Afterlife” world tour when they recently played Buenos Aires. Claypaky lighting took center stage at the Mandarine Park & Tent at Punto Carrasco on March 8 and 9 as “Afterlife” wowed excited crowds.

Named one of the top 100 alternative DJs in 2018 by “DJ Mag,” Tale of Us has garnered an international reputation. The duo is known for curating shows that transport audiences to another dimension with artistic activations, visually impactful installations and unique soundscapes, created by themselves and a variety of extraordinary supporting artists. They launched “Afterlife” in 2016, a show billed as an odyssey through the realm of consciousness, an immersive experience that transcends the limits of reality.

Lighting Designer Pascal Bach was involved in the design of Afterlife. For the Buenos Aires show, BALS (Buenos Aires Live Show) provided a large complement of Claypaky fixtures to showcase the one-of-a-kind spectacular.

“This type of show requires lightweight, fast and sharp beams in order to achieve a visually stunning installation that is up to standards. With Claypaky Sharpy Plus and Unicos, we were confident that this objective could be achieved without any problems,” says Hugo Mossi, Commercial Director at BALS.

The designw specified four Claypaky Scenius Unicos, two per side, extended in lateral sections inside the stage structure. They were specially positioned to act as follow spots for the performing artists.

36 more Scenius Unicos, 18 per side, were mounted on each side of the lateral stage structures. They were oriented to produce on-stage effects and visual patterns on the crowd. The fixtures’ beam and cage type effects helped contribute to the immersive atmosphere.

In addition, 52 Sharpy Plus were positioned on the upper LED screen perimeter with 52 more on the front stage floor perimeter.

Macaio Argentina is the exclusive distributor of Claypaky lighting in Argentina. Mauricio Brando is Claypaky’s Area Sales Manager for Latin America.