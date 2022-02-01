Ivy Fertility Hires Dr. Bryn Willson and Dr. Shelun Tsai

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ivy Fertility, a collaborative network of globally-renowned fertility clinics, is thrilled to welcome Bryn Willson, MD and Shelun Tsai, MD to its collaborative team of physicians. Dr. Willson and Dr. Tsai are both board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology, and will complete their fellowships in reproductive endocrinology this spring. Dr. Willson will practice at San Diego Fertility Center, located in Del Mar, CA. She will begin seeing patients in September. Dr. Tsai will practice at Pacific Northwest Fertility, a clinic with locations in Seattle and Bellevue, Washington, and will begin seeing patients in October.





“These brilliant young physicians represent the future of our field. We are excited to work together to achieve exceptional outcomes for our patients,” said Julie Lamb, MD, Medical Director at Pacific Northwest Fertility.

Dr. Willson received her bachelor’s degree from Santa Clara University and her medical degree from Creighton University School of Medicine in Omaha. She completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at University of California, Davis. Dr. Willson completed her fellowship in Reproductive Endocrinology at Cedars Sinai in Los Angeles, California. She was UC Davis’s OB/GYN Chief Administrative Resident and recipient of the Golden Apple Teaching Award.

“I am thrilled to be joining the team at San Diego Fertility Center,” said Dr. Willson. “I grew up in San Diego, and being able to return home to help build families with the cutting-edge technology available at SDFC is a dream come true. I can’t wait to get started.”

Dr. Tsai received her bachelor’s degree from Harvard University and her medical degree from Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine. She completed her OB/GYN residency at Duke University and a fellowship in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in New York. She previously received a Pacific Coast Reproductive Society Research Grant and was Education Chief Resident at Duke in 2020.

“Pacific Northwest Fertility is a respected leader in fertility care in the Northwest and beyond, and I look forward to continuing my career there following the completion of my fellowship,” said Dr. Tsai.

“The entire Ivy Fertility network is committed to staying at the forefront of fertility science,” said Sandy Chuan, MD, Medical Director at San Diego Fertility Center. “We are privileged that Dr. Willson and Dr. Tsai will be contributing their innovation and compassion to our network.”

About Ivy Fertility

Ivy Fertility is globally recognized as pioneers and innovators in the field of advanced reproductive technologies, in-vitro fertilization, third-party reproduction, andrology, and fertility research. The Ivy Fertility network includes Fertility Associates of Memphis, Fertility Centers of Orange County, Idaho Fertility Center, IVF Fertility Center, Los Angeles Reproductive Center, Nevada Center for Reproductive Medicine, Nevada Fertility Center, NOVA IVF, Pacific Northwest Fertility, Reproductive Partners Medical Group, San Diego Fertility Center, Utah Fertility Center, and Virginia Fertility & IVF. By developing new procedures, achieving scientific breakthroughs, and teaching the latest techniques, Ivy Fertility upholds its commitment to successful outcomes and continually contributes to the development of the entire fertility community. The Ivy team is passionate about its family-building mission and works tirelessly each day to help patients become parents. To learn more about Ivy Fertility, please visit www.ivyfertility.com. To learn more about San Diego Fertility Center, please visit www.sdfertility.com. To learn more about Pacific Northwest Fertility, please visit www.pnwfertility.com.

Contacts

Constance Rapson



constance@ivyfertility.com