STAGWELL INC. (NASDAQ: STGW) REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024

Q3 YoY Revenue Growth of 15%, With 25% Growth in Digital Transformation

Q3 YoY Net Revenue Growth of 8%, Organic Net Revenue Growth of 8%, Digital Transformation Net Revenue Growth of 18%

Q3 Net Income Attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $3 million

Q3 Adjusted EBITDA of $111 million; Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 19%

Q3 EPS of $0.03; Adjusted EPS of $0.22

Seventh Consecutive Quarter of Record LTM Net New Business

Net New Business of $101 million in Q3; LTM Net New Business of $345 million

Reaffirm Guidance for 2024 of Organic Net Revenue Growth of 5% to 7%; Adjusted EBITDA of $400 million to $450 million; Free Cash Flow Conversion of ~50%

Company Announces $125 Million Increase in Stock Repurchase Program

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — (NASDAQ: STGW) – Stagwell Inc. (“Stagwell”) today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

THIRD QUARTER RESULTS:

Q3 Revenue of $711 million, an increase of 15% versus the prior year period; YTD Revenue of $2.1 billion , an increase of 10% versus the prior year period

, an increase of 10% versus the prior year period Q3 Net Revenue of $580 million, an increase of 8% versus the prior year period; YTD Net Revenue of $1.7 billion , an increase of 4% versus the prior year period

, an increase of 4% versus the prior year period Q3 Organic Net Revenue increased 8% versus the prior year period; YTD Organic Net Revenue increased 4% versus the prior year period

Q3 Net Income attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $3 million versus $1 million in the prior year period; YTD Net Loss attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $1 million versus $1 million in the prior year period

versus in the prior year period Q3 Adjusted EBITDA of $111 million, an increase of 9% versus the prior year period; YTD Adjusted EBITDA of $288 million , an increase of 8% versus the prior year period

, an increase of 8% versus the prior year period Q3 Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 19% on net revenue; YTD Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 17% on net revenue

Q3 Earnings Per Share Attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $0.03 versus $0.00 in the prior year period; YTD Earnings Per Share Attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $(0.01) versus $(0.01) in the prior year period

versus in the prior year period; YTD Earnings Per Share Attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of versus in the prior year period Q3 Adjusted Earnings Per Share attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $0.22 versus $0.18 in the prior year period; YTD Adjusted Earnings Per Share attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $0.52 versus $0.45 in the prior year period

versus in the prior year period; YTD Adjusted Earnings Per Share attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of versus in the prior year period Net new business of $101 million in the third quarter, last twelve-month net new business of $345 million

See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for explanations and reconciliations of the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures.

Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO, said, “Stagwell delivered 15% year-over-year revenue growth in the third quarter, led by a return to double-digit growth from our Digital Transformation capability as AI has required companies to rethink the ways they engage with consumers. On the heels of our single largest deal to date with Adobe and expanded relationships with leading brands like United and Microsoft, net new business of over $100 million in the third quarter brings our last twelve-month net new business figure to $345 million, another record for Stagwell.

“New business momentum, robust performance from Digital Transformation, and the culmination of a political season that broke fundraising records, gives us confidence that our vision is resonating with customers, and sets the stage for a strong close to H2,” added Penn.

Frank Lanuto, Chief Financial Officer, commented: “Stagwell posted growth across all our principal capabilities in the third quarter, as the inflection we anticipated played out. Driven by double-digit growth in both Digital Transformation and the Stagwell Marketing Cloud, we delivered third quarter revenue of $711 million. Simultaneously, we grew our adjusted EBITDA to $111 million, representing a 19% margin on net revenue, an improvement of approximately 15 bps over the prior year. These results give us confidence to reiterate our full-year guidance.”

Financial Outlook

2024 financial guidance is reiterated as follows:

Organic Net Revenue growth of 5% to 7%

Organic Net Revenue excluding Advocacy growth of 4% to 5%

Adjusted EBITDA of $400 million to $450 million

to Free Cash Flow Conversion of approximately 50%

Adjusted EPS of $0.75 – $0.88

– Guidance assumes no impact from foreign exchange, acquisitions or dispositions.

* The Company has excluded a quantitative reconciliation with respect to the Company’s 2024 guidance under the “unreasonable efforts” exception in Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for additional information.

Stock Repurchase Program

On November 6, 2024, the Board of Directors authorized an extension and a $125,000,000 increase in the size of Stagwell’s previously approved stock repurchase program (the “Repurchase Program”). Under the Repurchase Program, as amended, Stagwell may repurchase up to an aggregate of $375,000,000 of shares of its outstanding Class A common stock, with any previous purchases under the Repurchase Program continuing to count against that limit. The Repurchase Program will expire on November 6, 2027.

Video Webcast

Management will host a video webcast on Thursday, November 7, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss results for Stagwell Inc. for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024. The video webcast will be accessible at https://stgw.io/Earnings. An investor presentation has been posted on our website at www.stagwellglobal.com and may be referred to during the webcast.

A recording of the webcast will be accessible one hour after the webcast and available for ninety days at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Stagwell Inc.

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world’s most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Contacts

For Investors:

Ben Allanson

IR@stagwellglobal.com

For Press:

Beth Sidhu

PR@stagwellglobal.com

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to its reported results, Stagwell Inc. has included in this earnings release certain financial results that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) defines as “non-GAAP Financial Measures.” Management believes that such non-GAAP financial measures, when read in conjunction with the Company’s reported results, can provide useful supplemental information for investors analyzing period to period comparisons of the Company’s results. Such non-GAAP financial measures include the following:

(1) Organic Net Revenue: “Organic net revenue growth” and “Organic net revenue decline” reflects the year-over-year change in the Company’s reported net revenue attributable to the Company’s management of the entities it owns. We calculate organic net revenue growth (decline) by subtracting the net impact of acquisitions (divestitures) and the impact of foreign currency exchange fluctuations from the aggregate year-over-year increase or decrease in the Company’s reported net revenue. The net impact of acquisitions (divestitures) reflects the year-over-year change in the Company’s reported net revenue attributable to the impact of all individual entities that were acquired or divested in the current and prior year. We calculate impact of an acquisition as follows: (a) for an entity acquired during the current year, we present the entity’s prior year net revenue for the same period during which we owned it in the current year as impact of the acquisition in the current year; and (b) for an entity acquired in the prior year, we present the entity’s prior year net revenue for the period during which we did not own the entity in the prior year as impact of the acquisition in the current year. We calculate impact of a divestiture as follows: (a) for a divestiture in the current year, we present the entity’s prior year net revenue for the same period during which we no longer owned it in the current year as impact of the divestiture in the current year; and (b) for a divestiture in the prior year, we present the entity’s prior year net revenue for the period during which we owned it in the prior year as impact of the divestiture in the current year. We calculate the impact of any acquisition or divestiture without adjusting for foreign currency exchange fluctuations. The impact of foreign currency exchange fluctuations reflects the year-over-year change in the Company’s reported net revenue attributable to changes in foreign currency exchange rates. We calculate the impact of foreign currency exchange fluctuations for the portion of the reporting period in which we recognized revenue from a foreign entity in both the current year and the prior year. The impact is calculated as the difference between (1) reported prior period net revenue (converted to U.S. dollars at historical foreign currency exchange rates) and (2) prior period net revenue converted to U.S. dollars at current period foreign exchange rates.

(2) Net New Business: Estimate of annualized revenue for new wins less annualized revenue for losses incurred in the period.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA: defined as Net income excluding non-operating income or expense to achieve operating income, plus depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, deferred acquisition consideration adjustments, and other items. Other items include restructuring costs, acquisition-related expenses, and non-recurring items.

(4) Adjusted Diluted EPS is defined as (i) Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders, plus net income attributable to Class C shareholders, excluding amortization expense, impairment and other losses, stock-based compensation, deferred acquisition consideration adjustments, discrete tax items, and other items, divided by (ii) (a) the per weighted average number of common shares outstanding plus (b) the weighted average number of Class C shares outstanding, (if dilutive). Other items includes restructuring costs, acquisition-related expenses, and non-recurring items, and subject to the anti-dilution rules.

(5) Free Cash Flow: defined as Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures, change in net working capital, cash taxes, interest, and distributions to minority interests, but excludes contingent M&A payments. Free Cash Flow Conversion is the percentage of adjusted EBITDA.

Included in this earnings release are tables reconciling reported Stagwell Inc. results to arrive at certain of these non-GAAP financial measures.

This document contains forward-looking statements. within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). The Company’s representatives may also make forward-looking statements orally or in writing from time to time. Statements in this document that are not historical facts, including, statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, future financial performance, growth, and future prospects, the Company’s strategy, business and economic trends and growth, technological leadership and differentiation, potential and completed acquisitions, anticipated operating efficiencies and synergies and estimates of amounts for redeemable noncontrolling interests and deferred acquisition consideration, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, which are generally denoted by words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “create,” “develop,” “estimate,” “expect,” “focus,” “forecast,” “foresee,” “future,” “goal,” “guidance,” “in development,” “intend,” “likely,” “look,” “maintain,” “may,” “ongoing,” “opportunity,” “outlook,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “probable,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” or the negative of such terms or other variations thereof and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of current plans, estimates and projections are subject to change based on a number of factors, including those outlined in this section.

Forward-looking statements in this document are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. The material assumptions upon which such forward-looking statements are based include, among others, assumptions with respect to general business, economic and market conditions, the competitive environment, anticipated and unanticipated tax consequences and anticipated and unanticipated costs. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and are subject to change based on a number of factors, including those outlined in this section. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company’s control. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events, if any.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to, the following:

risks associated with international, national and regional unfavorable economic conditions that could affect the Company or its clients;

demand for the Company’s services, which may precipitate or exacerbate other risks and uncertainties;

inflation and actions taken by central banks to counter inflation;

the Company’s ability to attract new clients and retain existing clients;

the impact of a reduction in client spending and changes in client advertising, marketing and corporate communications requirements;

financial failure of the Company’s clients;

the Company’s ability to retain and attract key employees;

the Company’s ability to compete in the markets in which it operates;

the Company’s ability to achieve its cost saving initiatives;

the Company’s implementation of strategic initiatives;

the Company’s ability to remain in compliance with its debt agreements and the Company’s ability to finance its contingent payment obligations when due and payable, including but not limited to those relating to redeemable noncontrolling interests and deferred acquisition consideration;

the Company’s ability to manage its growth effectively;

the Company’s ability to identify, complete and integrate acquisitions that complement and expand the Company’s business capabilities and realize cost savings, synergies or other anticipated benefits of newly acquired businesses, or that even if realized, such benefits may take longer to realize than expected;

the Company’s ability to identify and complete divestitures and to achieve the anticipated benefits therefrom;

the Company’s ability to develop products incorporating new technologies, including augmented reality, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality, and realize benefits from such products;

the Company’s use of artificial intelligence, including generative artificial intelligence;

adverse tax consequences for the Company, its operations and its stockholders, that may differ from the expectations of the Company, including that future changes in tax laws, potential increases to corporate tax rates in the United States and disagreements with tax authorities on the Company’s determinations that may result in increased tax costs;

and disagreements with tax authorities on the Company’s determinations that may result in increased tax costs; adverse tax consequences in connection with the Transactions, including the incurrence of material Canadian federal income tax (including material “emigration tax”);

the Company’s unremediated material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting and its ability to establish and maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting, including the risk that the Company’s internal controls will fail to detect misstatements in its financial statements;

the Company’s ability to accurately forecast its future financial performance and provide accurate guidance;

the Company’s ability to protect client data from security incidents or cyberattacks;

economic disruptions resulting from war and other geopolitical tensions (such as the ongoing military conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and in the Middle East ), terrorist activities and natural disasters;

and and in the ), terrorist activities and natural disasters; stock price volatility; and

foreign currency fluctuations.

Investors should carefully consider these risk factors, other risk factors described herein, and the additional risk factors outlined in more detail in our 2023 Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 11, 2024, and accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, under the caption “Risk Factors,” and in the Company’s other SEC filings.

SCHEDULE 1 STAGWELL INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 711,281 $ 617,573 $ 2,052,508 $ 1,872,282 Operating Expenses Cost of services 457,018 384,980 1,340,456 1,201,309 Office and general expenses 176,440 160,021 507,916 481,379 Depreciation and amortization 36,044 38,830 112,881 107,795 Impairment and other losses — — 1,715 10,562 669,502 583,831 1,962,968 1,801,045 Operating Income (Loss) 41,779 33,742 89,540 71,237 Other income (expenses): Interest expense, net (23,781) (25,886) (68,279) (67,755) Foreign exchange, net 1,312 (140) (2,301) (2,288) Other, net 249 (271) (825) (467) (22,220) (26,297) (71,405) (70,510) Income before income taxes and equity in earnings of non-consolidated affiliates 19,559 7,445 18,135 727 Income tax expense 5,691 4,324 9,441 4,997 Income (loss) before equity in earnings of non-consolidated affiliates 13,868 3,121 8,694 (4,270) Equity in income (loss) of non-consolidated affiliates (4) (4) 503 (447) Net income (loss) 13,864 3,117 9,197 (4,717) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling and redeemable noncontrolling interests (10,593) (2,464) (10,173) 3,565 Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders $ 3,271 $ 653 $ (976) $ (1,152) Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share: Basic $ 0.03 $ 0.01 $ (0.01) $ (0.01) Diluted $ 0.03 $ — $ (0.01) $ (0.01) Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 108,198 110,787 111,436 118,772 Diluted 112,190 265,006 111,436 274,864

SCHEDULE 2 STAGWELL INC. UNAUDITED COMPONENTS OF NET REVENUE CHANGE (amounts in thousands) Net Revenue – Components of Change Change Three Months

Ended

September 30,

2023 Foreign

Currency Net

Acquisitions

(Divestitures) Organic Total Change Three Months

Ended

September

30, 2024 Organic Total Integrated Agencies Network $ 306,327 $ 217 $ 906 $ 16,294 $ 17,417 $ 323,744 5.3 % 5.7 % Brand Performance Network 153,169 767 — 2,984 3,751 156,920 1.9 % 2.4 % Communications Network 62,416 79 2,970 20,755 23,804 86,220 33.3 % 38.1 % All Other 12,952 (253) (263) 873 357 13,309 6.7 % 2.8 % $ 534,864 $ 810 $ 3,613 $ 40,906 $ 45,329 $ 580,193 7.6 % 8.5 %

Net Revenue – Components of Change Change Nine Months

Ended

September 30,

2023 Foreign

Currency Net

Acquisitions

(Divestitures) Organic Total Change Nine Months

Ended

September

30, 2024 Organic Total Integrated Agencies Network $ 930,660 $ 200 $ 2,408 $ 5,118 $ 7,726 $ 938,386 0.5 % 0.8 % Brand Performance Network 459,291 2,145 2,252 12,902 $ 17,299 476,590 2.8 % 3.8 % Communications Network 177,032 (70) 6,421 $ 42,718 $ 49,069 226,101 24.1 % 27.7 % All Other 34,404 (822) (3,559) (4,061) (8,442) 25,962 (11.8) % (24.5) % $ 1,601,387 $ 1,453 $ 7,522 $ 56,677 $ 65,652 $ 1,667,039 3.5 % 4.1 %

(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Other items, net. Note: The Company made changes to its internal management and reporting structure in the first quarter of 2024, resulting in a change to its reportable segments (Networks). Specifically, certain agencies previously within the Brand Performance Network are now in the Integrated Agencies Network. Periods presented prior to the first quarter of 2024 have been recast to reflect the reclassification of certain reporting units (Brands) between operating segments.

SCHEDULE 3 STAGWELL INC. UNAUDITED SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS (amounts in thousands) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Integrated

Agencies

Network Brand

Performance

Network Communications

Network All Other Corporate Total Net Revenue $ 323,744 $ 156,920 $ 86,220 $ 13,309 $ — $ 580,193 Billable costs 65,924 15,429 49,760 (25) — 131,088 Revenue 389,668 172,349 135,980 13,284 — 711,281 Billable costs 65,924 15,429 49,760 (25) — 131,088 Staff costs 198,252 98,716 42,644 9,207 13,160 361,979 Administrative costs 31,593 22,600 9,034 3,978 2,351 69,556 Unbillable and other costs, net 15,993 16,498 424 4,574 — 37,489 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 77,906 19,106 34,118 (4,450) (15,511) 111,169 Stock-based compensation 11,000 1,500 855 379 3,201 16,935 Depreciation and amortization 19,878 7,295 3,023 2,573 3,275 36,044 Deferred acquisition consideration 1,114 (6,949) 6,778 (383) — 560 Other items, net (1) 3,664 8,076 1,432 98 2,581 15,851 Operating income (loss) $ 42,250 $ 9,184 $ 22,030 $ (7,117) $ (24,568) $ 41,779

(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Other items, net. Note: The Company made changes to its internal management and reporting structure in the first quarter of 2024, resulting in a change to its reportable segments (Networks). Specifically, certain agencies previously within the Brand Performance Network are now in the Integrated Agencies Network. Periods presented prior to the first quarter of 2024 have been recast to reflect the reclassification of certain reporting units (Brands) between operating segments.

SCHEDULE 4 STAGWELL INC. UNAUDITED SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS (amounts in thousands) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Integrated

Agencies

Network Brand

Performance

Network Communications

Network All Other Corporate Total Net Revenue $ 938,386 $ 476,590 $ 226,101 $ 25,962 $ — $ 1,667,039 Billable costs 189,134 86,966 109,195 174 — 385,469 Revenue 1,127,520 563,556 335,296 26,136 — 2,052,508 Billable costs 189,134 86,966 109,195 174 — 385,469 Staff costs 579,979 296,411 123,039 24,635 35,421 1,059,485 Administrative costs 96,097 69,196 26,117 3,447 11,396 206,253 Unbillable and other costs, net 56,301 46,677 1,270 9,465 — 113,713 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 206,009 64,306 75,675 (11,585) (46,817) 287,588 Stock-based compensation 25,170 4,988 2,731 729 5,308 38,926 Depreciation and amortization 58,731 26,524 9,007 9,938 8,681 112,881 Deferred acquisition consideration 5,690 (6,454) 9,097 (383) — 7,950 Impairment and other losses 1,500 — — — 215 1,715 Other items, net (1) 13,204 16,363 2,104 702 4,203 36,576 Operating income (loss) $ 101,714 $ 22,885 $ 52,736 $ (22,571) $ (65,224) $ 89,540

(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Other items, net. Note: The Company made changes to its internal management and reporting structure in the first quarter of 2024, resulting in a change to its reportable segments (Networks). Specifically, certain agencies previously within the Brand Performance Network are now in the Integrated Agencies Network. Periods presented prior to the first quarter of 2024 have been recast to reflect the reclassification of certain reporting units (Brands) between operating segments.

SCHEDULE 5 STAGWELL INC. UNAUDITED SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS (amounts in thousands) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Integrated

Agencies

Network Brand

Performance

Network Communications

Network All Other Corporate Total Net Revenue $ 306,327 $ 153,169 $ 62,416 $ 12,952 $ — $ 534,864 Billable costs 51,742 10,904 20,089 (26) — 82,709 Revenue 358,069 164,073 82,505 12,926 — 617,573 Billable costs 51,742 10,904 20,089 (26) — 82,709 Staff costs 185,034 95,488 37,412 10,391 10,589 338,914 Administrative costs 30,983 20,580 7,626 1,849 1,301 62,339 Unbillable and other costs, net 14,173 12,868 84 4,717 — 31,842 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 76,137 24,233 17,294 (4,005) (11,890) 101,769 Stock-based compensation 6,051 2,399 1,252 268 2,095 12,065 Depreciation and amortization 22,817 8,971 2,784 2,138 2,120 38,830 Deferred acquisition consideration 1,018 2,130 3,757 (504) — 6,401 Other items, net (1) 6,047 3,337 244 292 811 10,731 Operating income (loss) $ 40,204 $ 7,396 $ 9,257 $ (6,199) $ (16,916) $ 33,742

(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Other items. Note: The Company made changes to its internal management and reporting structure in the first quarter of 2024, resulting in a change to its reportable segments (Networks). Specifically, certain agencies previously within the Brand Performance Network are now in the Integrated Agencies Network. Periods presented prior to the first quarter of 2024 have been recast to reflect the reclassification of certain reporting units (Brands) between operating segments.

SCHEDULE 6 STAGWELL INC. UNAUDITED SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS (amounts in thousands) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Integrated

Agencies

Network Brand

Performance

Network Communications

Network All Other Corporate Total Net Revenue $ 930,660 $ 459,291 $ 177,032 $ 34,404 $ — $ 1,601,387 Billable costs 134,249 83,443 53,229 (26) — 270,895 Revenue 1,064,909 542,734 230,261 34,378 — 1,872,282 Billable costs 134,249 83,443 53,229 (26) — 270,895 Staff costs 572,893 288,932 115,846 31,124 25,850 1,034,645 Administrative costs 93,000 64,163 25,096 1,244 13,343 196,846 Unbillable and other costs, net 53,665 38,534 336 12,202 — 104,737 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 211,102 67,662 35,754 (10,166) (39,193) 265,159 Stock-based compensation 15,470 3,840 2,177 427 12,701 34,615 Depreciation and amortization 62,277 25,160 8,216 6,152 5,990 107,795 Deferred acquisition consideration 8,118 1,112 3,403 (1,752) — 10,881 Impairment and other losses 10,562 — — — — 10,562 Other items, net (1) 13,822 8,493 1,337 1,079 5,338 30,069 Operating income (loss) $ 100,853 $ 29,057 $ 20,621 $ (16,072) $ (63,222) $ 71,237

(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Other items, net. Note: The Company made changes to its internal management and reporting structure in the first quarter of 2024, resulting in a change to its reportable segments (Networks). Specifically, certain agencies previously within the Brand Performance Network are now in the Integrated Agencies Network. Periods presented prior to the first quarter of 2024 have been recast to reflect the reclassification of certain reporting units (Brands) between operating segments.

SCHEDULE 7 STAGWELL INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP MEASURE) (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders $ 3,271 $ 19,762 $ 23,033 Net income attributable to Class C shareholders — 36,060 36,060 Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. and Class C shareholders and adjusted net income $ 3,271 $ 55,822 $ 59,093 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 112,190 1,497 113,687 Weighted average number of common Class C shares outstanding — 151,649 151,649 Weighted average number of shares outstanding 112,190 153,146 265,336 Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 0.03 $ 0.22 Adjustments to Net income (1) Amortization $ 28,659 Stock-based compensation 16,935 Deferred acquisition consideration 560 Other items, net 15,851 62,005 Adjusted tax expense (15,615) 46,390 Net loss attributable to Class C shareholders 9,432 $ 55,822 Allocation of adjustments to Net income Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders – add-backs $ 19,762 Net income attributable to Class C shareholders – add-backs 26,628 Net income attributable to Class C shareholders 9,432 36,060 $ 55,822

(1) Adjusted Diluted EPS is defined within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Executive Summary.

SCHEDULE 8 STAGWELL INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP MEASURE) (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders $ (976) $ 58,177 $ 57,201 Net income attributable to Class C shareholders — 83,442 83,442 Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. and Class C and adjusted net income $ (976) $ 141,619 $ 140,643 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 111,436 5,780 117,216 Weighted average number of common Class C shares outstanding — 151,649 151,649 Weighted average number of shares outstanding 111,436 157,429 268,865 Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS $ (0.01) $ 0.52 Adjustments to Net Income (loss) (1) Amortization $ 91,870 Impairment and other losses 1,715 Stock-based compensation 38,926 Deferred acquisition consideration 7,950 Other items, net 36,576 177,037 Adjusted tax expense (41,268) 135,769 Net loss attributable to Class C shareholders 5,850 $ 141,619 Allocation of adjustments to net income (loss) 1 Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders – add-backs $ 58,177 Net income attributable to Class C shareholders – add-backs 77,592 Net income attributable to Class C shareholders 5,850 83,442 $ 141,619

(1) Adjusted Diluted EPS is defined within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Executive Summary.

SCHEDULE 9 STAGWELL INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP MEASURE) (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders $ 653 $ 20,844 $ 21,497 Net income attributable to Class C shareholders 33 26,530 26,563 Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. and Class C and adjusted net income $ 686 $ 47,374 $ 48,060 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 113,357 5,663 119,020 Weighted average number of common Class C shares outstanding 151,649 — 151,649 Weighted average number of shares outstanding 265,006 5,663 270,669 Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS $ — $ 0.18 Adjustments to Net income (1) Amortization $ 31,182 Stock-based compensation 12,065 Deferred acquisition consideration 6,401 Other items, net 10,731 60,379 Adjusted tax expense (13,005) $ 47,374

(1) Adjusted Diluted EPS is defined within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Executive Summary.

SCHEDULE 10 STAGWELL INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP MEASURE) (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders $ (1,152) $ 57,927 $ 56,775 Net income attributable to Class C shareholders (2,702) 73,725 71,023 Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. and Class C and adjusted net income $ (3,854) $ 131,652 $ 127,798 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 118,772 10,736 129,508 Weighted average number of common Class C shares outstanding 156,092 — 156,092 Weighted average number of shares outstanding 274,864 10,736 285,600 Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS $ (0.01) $ 0.45 Adjustments to Net income (loss) (1) Amortization $ 86,605 Impairment and other losses 10,562 Stock-based compensation 34,615 Deferred acquisition consideration 10,881 Other items, net 30,069 172,732 Adjusted tax expense (41,080) $ 131,652

(1) Adjusted Diluted EPS is defined within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Executive Summary.

SCHEDULE 11 STAGWELL INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (amounts in thousands) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 145,807 $ 119,737 Accounts receivable, net 716,394 697,178 Expenditures billable to clients 137,443 114,097 Other current assets 108,187 94,054 Total Current Assets 1,107,831 1,025,066 Fixed assets, net 77,766 77,825 Right-of-use assets – operating leases 223,194 254,278 Goodwill 1,521,005 1,498,815 Other intangible assets, net 769,596 818,220 Other assets 97,425 92,843 Total Assets $ 3,796,817 $ 3,767,047 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS (“RNCI”), AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 338,649 $ 414,980 Accrued media 206,512 291,777 Accruals and other liabilities 210,146 233,046 Advance billings 338,789 301,674 Current portion of lease liabilities – operating leases 61,897 65,899 Current portion of deferred acquisition consideration 8,618 66,953 Total Current Liabilities 1,164,611 1,374,329 Long-term debt 1,463,925 1,145,828 Long-term portion of deferred acquisition consideration 53,055 34,105 Long-term lease liabilities – operating leases 250,388 281,307 Deferred tax liabilities, net 41,728 40,509 Other liabilities 60,220 54,905 Total Liabilities 3,033,927 2,930,983 Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests 18,618 10,792 Commitments, Contingencies and Guarantees Shareholders’ Equity Common shares – Class A & B 110 118 Common shares – Class C 2 2 Paid-in capital 287,941 348,494 Retained earnings 11,416 21,148 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13,057) (13,067) Stagwell Inc. Shareholders’ Equity 286,412 356,695 Noncontrolling interests 457,860 468,577 Total Shareholders’ Equity 744,272 825,272 Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Shareholders’ Equity $ 3,796,817 $ 3,767,047

SCHEDULE 12 STAGWELL INC. UNAUDITED SUMMARY CASH FLOW DATA (amounts in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 9,197 $ (4,717) Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities: Stock-based compensation 38,926 34,615 Depreciation and amortization 112,881 107,795 Amortization of right-of-use lease assets and lease liability interest 58,052 57,583 Impairment and other losses 1,715 10,562 Deferred income taxes (3,446) (5,635) Adjustment to deferred acquisition consideration 7,950 10,881 Other, net 6,371 (4,248) Changes in working capital: Accounts receivable (6,212) (25,405) Expenditures billable to clients (15,705) (36,217) Other assets (9,068) 6,539 Accounts payable (94,160) (49,204) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (121,647) (152,216) Advance billings 23,984 (1,759) Current portion of lease liabilities – operating leases (63,956) (67,095) Deferred acquisition related payments (14,112) (9,021) Net cash used in operating activities (69,230) (127,542) Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (16,728) (12,205) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (23,781) (6,678) Capitalized software (19,320) (19,026) Other (6,656) (6,939) Net cash used in investing activities (66,485) (44,848) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of borrowings under revolving credit facility (1,176,000) (1,250,500) Proceeds from borrowings under revolving credit facility 1,492,000 1,562,500 Shares repurchased and cancelled (101,249) (203,958) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (23,583) (24,538) Payment of deferred consideration (28,721) (31,666) Purchase of noncontrolling interest (3,316) — Debt issuance costs — (150) Net cash provided by financing activities 159,131 51,688 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 2,654 (1,182) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 26,070 (121,884) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 119,737 220,589 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 145,807 $ 98,705

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stagwell-inc-nasdaq-stgw-reports-results-for-the-three-and-nine-months-ended-september-30-2024-302298720.html

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.