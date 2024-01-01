Roblox Announces New Licensing Platform For Experiences

Enabling Partnerships Between Roblox Creators and IP Holders;



Unlocking Creation Opportunities at Scale

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) today announced the launch of its new licensing platform, including the Roblox License Manager and Licenses catalog. This innovative framework unlocks game and interactive media licensing at scale, enabling IP holders to self-serve through Roblox’s global creator community, and seamlessly integrate popular IP into games and experiences.





“We have a goal to have 10% of all gaming content revenue flowing through the Roblox ecosystem and benefiting our community,” said Manuel Bronstein, Chief Product Officer at Roblox. “This will require having a wide range of experiences and giving creators the opportunity to partner with rights holders of the most recognizable IP. License Manager and Licenses catalog are an important part of making it easier for owners to manage and license their IP at scale on Roblox.”

Traditionally, licensing IP for game development has been a complex, time-consuming process, limiting opportunities to larger studios. License Manager is designed to streamline this by enabling rights holders to register and create IP licenses, proactively scan experiences for IP usage, and offer licenses directly to creators in days or hours rather than months. Rights holders can customize license terms, including IP usage, content maturity, and revenue share. They can take a more tailored, selective approach with revenue sharing, an open source-style approach where fans can take the reins, or simply scan for IP usage across experiences. Licenses can be offered to existing experiences or by listing them in the new Licenses catalog, where creators can browse and apply.

Introducing the First Wave of IP Partners

Roblox is launching the License Manager and Licenses catalog with four initial partners, offering seven initial IP titles for eligible creators, and two more coming soon:

Netflix: Netflix is extending its popular series, starting with Stranger Things and Squid Game, on Roblox.

“Roblox offers a unique and dynamic platform for our fans to connect with beloved franchises in interactive and personal ways,” said Jenefer Brown, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Products and Experiences at Lionsgate. “We’re excited to engage with the Roblox creator community and can’t wait to see the innovative experiences they bring to life with our IP.”

“The creativity of the Roblox community is truly inspiring, and we are thrilled to offer our popular manga, novels, and their anime adaptations to creators through a new form of licensing,” said Yoshinobu Noma, President and CEO of Kodansha Ltd. “This partnership allows us to deepen our connection with fans and explore new storytelling avenues within immersive experiences, in line with our global purpose: Inspire Impossible Stories.”

The Future of IP Management on Roblox

This launch marks the beginning of an ongoing journey. Roblox plans to onboard more IP holders throughout the year and aims to open the License Manager to all eligible IP holders in the coming months. The company is also exploring additional license types to further enhance flexibility for creators and IP holders.

Visit our newsroom for more details about this announcement and the types of licensing options available through the program.

