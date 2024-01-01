Digital Global Systems (DGS) Shifts the Power of AI Back to the US

DeepSeek’s approach validates DGS’ AI approach for RF Spectrum optimization

DeepSeek recently announced the development of Large Language Models using inference reasoning to reduce the amount of data required for training, reduce computational requirements, and reduce the power consumption for AI. “This was touted as a unique and innovative approach that shifted the balance of AI power from the US to China,” stated Fernando Murias, Chairman and CEO of DGS. “In fact, 137 of DGS’s 292 issued US patents utilize inference reasoning and pattern recognition in this same way to provide solutions for wireless applications. DGS is currently exploring ways to leverage its technology with hyperscalers and computational providers as it relates to wireless communications.”

DGS applies advanced AI and machine learning (ML) techniques, such as pattern recognition and inference reasoning, to critical areas such as RF signal detection, classification, geolocation, and spectrum optimization to optimize AI processing at the edge. These techniques are central to enabling efficient and reliable management of the increasingly complex and congested radio frequency (RF) spectrum. Its innovations solve immediate challenges in spectrum sharing and pave the way for dynamic spectrum sharing at scale.

Here are some key differentiators of DGS’s approach to AI:

Patent Leadership and Innovation: DGS has invested heavily in developing a robust patent portfolio that positions them as a leader in spectrum management. This intellectual property underpins their unique AI applications and protects their competitive edge. Notably, DGS holds 292 patents, with 137 utilizing inference models and pattern recognition to reduce the training set required for AI applications. This technology enables AI to operate effectively at the edge with reduced data sets, reduced computational needs, and reduced power consumption. DeepSeek’s approach validates this solution by demonstrating the efficacy of inference-driven AI models in achieving similar efficiencies.

DGS operates in a niche market with highly specialized requirements. While DeepSeek’s advancements in generative AI may appear to be innovative for Large Language Model development, this approach has been used by DGS for several years for optimizing spectrum utilization and enabling wireless services, as evidenced by their patent portfolio.

About Digital Global Systems

Headquartered in northern Virginia, DGS helps network operators, hyperscalers, infrastructure providers, private wireless customers, and other industry players address the global challenge of wireless spectrum scarcity. Since 2013, DGS’ more than 290 patents set the standard for its leadership in advancing the detection, identification, classification, and geolocation of radio frequency (RF) signals. AI and machine learning allow industry stakeholders access, awareness, and real-time usage of crucial RF data to diminish interference and enable new wireless services.

