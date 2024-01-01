Mindshow Unveils Real-Time Virtual Production Platform; Taps Former Hulu Executive as COO

Transforms animation production for major entertainment brands like Mattel and ESPN; streaming veteran David Baron joins leadership team amid enterprise growth trajectory

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mindshow, the real-time CG animation company transforming creative IP into studio-grade content, today unveiled its virtual production platform alongside the appointment of David Baron as Chief Operating Officer. These milestones build on Mindshow’s proven track record with entertainment brands and studios, including Mattel, ESPN, Netflix, Pepsi, and Original Pictures, to deliver high-quality animation at unprecedented speed and efficiency.





“Every step of animation requires a specialized tool—from assets to previsualization to rendering and review. This technical fragmentation bottlenecks creativity, costing production teams time and money,” said Sharon Bordas, CEO of Mindshow. “Mindshow is purpose-built to integrate a growing ecosystem of virtual production capabilities as rapidly as cutting-edge content tools and technology hit the market, making studio-quality animation immediate and intuitive through a single platform.”

Global Brands Embrace Real-Time Animation

The $400 billion animation industry demands massive teams and six-figure investments per minute of content due to linear production constraints. With the market soaring to $600 billion by 2032 (Statista, 2024), Mindshow bridges creative vision and emerging technology, enabling real-time animation that maximizes the value of existing brand IP.

“Character authenticity lives in the details—a subtle expression, a defining gesture, a signature movement,” said Carrie LeGrand, Head of Production at Mattel. “From creating innovative swim mechanics for Enchantimals to dynamic race tracks for Hot Wheels, Mindshow’s real-time mocap and character animation tools allow us to perfect every performance while maximizing our existing character libraries. This creative precision has been transformative for Mattel, maintaining brand integrity across global studio collaborations.”

Next-Generation Platform Unifies Creative Pipelines

Mindshow merges real-time rendering with asset ingest and character animation tools accessible across the entire production pipeline—from storyboarding to final pass. Directors step into virtual studio sets through mixed reality (MR) and virtual reality (VR) headsets, including the Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest, to instantly utilize a flexible toolkit with complete creative control. Key features and capabilities include:

Advanced Voice Integration : Proprietary lip-sync technology converts pre-recorded audio into stylized animated facial performances and character movements.

: Proprietary lip-sync technology converts pre-recorded audio into stylized animated facial performances and character movements. Virtual Studio Cameras : Directors capture unlimited angles with multiple cameras with industry-standard lens settings, enabling iterations for instant control and review.

: Directors capture unlimited angles with multiple cameras with industry-standard lens settings, enabling iterations for instant control and review. Seamless Motion Capture (mocap): Generates real-time character expression leveraging industry-standard mocap suits to rapidly evolving camera tracking solutions like Meta Quest.

Generates real-time character expression leveraging industry-standard mocap suits to rapidly evolving camera tracking solutions like Meta Quest. Asset Integration Pipeline: Existing character libraries are easily converted into 3D models rigged for performance, maximizing the value of brand assets.

Powered by Unity’s real-time engine, Mindshow puts enterprise-scale virtual production tools within reach of Unity’s global developer community. “Unity’s real-time 3D platform is designed to be scalable and flexible, giving creators the tools to push boundaries and explore new possibilities. Whether it’s integrating advanced tech or adapting to new workflows, our platform helps developers create captivating and innovative experiences,” said Steve Collins, CTO of Unity. “When partners like Mindshow deliver accessible virtual production tools through an intuitive interface, it demonstrates Unity’s versatility in changing the game for animation, making studio-quality content easier to achieve.”

Streaming Veteran Joins C-Suite to Scale Enterprise Solution

The addition of streaming veteran David Baron as COO underscores Mindshow’s commitment to scaling its enterprise software platform. A founding executive at Hulu, Baron also held leadership roles at Fox Digital Media, Paramount, and Microsoft, bringing decades of media innovation expertise.

“Content distribution hit a historic inflection point when streaming put libraries of content at viewers’ fingertips. Mindshow brings that same accessibility to creation,” said Baron. “Brands can now move from concept to delivery in one production cycle, turning characters into multi-platform properties across social, streaming, previsualization, and beyond. For the business of animation, this changes everything.”

Baron joins CEO Sharon Bordas, a recognized entrepreneur and technologist who has led Mindshow’s evolution from a full-service production company to an enterprise-scale software solution backed by 40+ industry experts spanning animation, technology, VFX, gaming, and media. Mindshow’s leadership team, bringing experience from Illumix, ZOIC LABS, MTV, and Stoopid Buddy Studios, includes CTO Bibhash Biswas, VP of Content Production & Development Megan Kelly, and VP of Production Jessica Campbell.

“The future of animation lies in smart production technology that scales with creative ambition,” said Bordas. “Mindshow’s secret to staying ahead of the curve for global brand partners? We embraced VR as more than a consumer experience but a breakthrough enterprise tool changing the animation game.”

Mindshow is now available for licensing to select entertainment companies, sports organizations, and consumer brands while continuing to offer its full-service production suite through its Los Angeles-based studio. To learn more, visit www.mindshow.com.

About Mindshow

Mindshow’s virtual production platform breaks through traditional animation barriers by transforming multiple pipeline steps into a streamlined real-time process. Led by a team of over 40 experts from technology, gaming, VFX, animation, and media, Mindshow empowers brands to create premium content at unprecedented speed and efficiency. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles. For more information, visit www.mindshow.com.

Contacts

Press Contact

Lindsey Henn, Mindshow PR



lindsey@lindseyhennpr.com

+1 626.893.4228