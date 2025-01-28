HelpMeSee Wins Four in Brandon Hall Group’s Excellence in Technology Awards

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Today, HelpMeSee is honored to announce that it is a recipient in four categories for its VR technology and learning advancements at the 2024 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards. These four prestigious awards that celebrate its innovative contributions to ophthalmic surgical education:

Gold : Best Advance in Augmented and Virtual Reality

: Best Advance in Augmented and Virtual Reality Gold : Best Advance in Gaming or Simulation Technology

: Best Advance in Gaming or Simulation Technology Silver : Best Advance in Emerging Learning Technology

: Best Advance in Emerging Learning Technology Bronze: Best Advance in Education Delivered Through Technology

“These achievements highlight the significance of our mission and innovation in reshaping surgical training worldwide.”

These awards are deeply meaningful, underscoring the unwavering commitment by HelpMeSee to eradicate cataract blindness across low-income countries by addressing the dire global shortage of trained cataract surgeons. Through pioneering cost-effective, cutting-edge, high-fidelity simulation-based training in Manual Small Incision Cataract Surgery (MSICS), HelpMeSee is driving a transformative expansion in the training of MSICS specialists. It is offering the real hope of restored sight to millions waiting in darkness.

“In our 31st year, the Excellence in Technology Awards continue to showcase the best innovations in learning, talent management, talent acquisition, HR, workforce management, and sales enablement technologies. We are proud to receive applications from a diverse range of organizations globally, reflecting the ever-evolving landscape of technology solutions,” said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke, leader of the Excellence Awards program.

The award-winning HelpMeSee Simulation-based Training System utilizes physics modeled, state-of-the-art virtual reality (VR) simulation technology including realistic haptic feedback, which offers trainees an immersive and life-like surgical training experience. This highly sophisticated MSICS training system enables trainees to “feel” the intricate structures of the eye during practice, simulating the precision and challenges of real surgeries while building transferable surgical competence. Adapted from best practices in simulation-based commercial pilot training, the program allows trainees to repeatedly refine their skills in a risk-free environment. Comprehensive courseware, real-time instructor feedback, and objective performance metrics further enhance the training, equipping MSICS specialists with the confidence and proficiency needed to restore sight to the millions waiting in darkness.

Dr. Bonnie An Henderson, CEO and President of HelpMeSee, shared, “Receiving these highly competitive awards is a testament to the transformational impact of our groundbreaking simulation-based training technology. These achievements highlight the significance of our mission and innovation in reshaping surgical training worldwide.”

The Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards are widely regarded as the industry’s gold standard, with entries evaluated by independent senior industry experts, analysts, and executives. Judging criteria include program design, innovation, functionality, measurable benefits, and the solution’s ability to address real-world needs.

“Our awards program is distinguished by the thorough evaluation process led by industry experts. Judges meticulously score each entry, and our executive leadership team at Brandon Hall Group reviews and validates the judging and scoring. The level of the award is solely determined by the number of points, ensuring a fair and unbiased recognition of excellence in technology,” said Brandon Hall Group Chief Executive Officer Mike Cooke.

Award winners will be celebrated at the Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Conference, January 28-30, 2025, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida. Select winners will share their leading practices as presenters during breakout sessions.

For more information about HelpMeSee’s award-winning simulation-based training program, visit helpmesee.org.

About HelpMeSee

In a world where 100 million people are blind or visually impaired due to cataract, HelpMeSee, a not-for-profit under IRS 501(c)(3), has a global mission to eradicate cataract blindness by increasing the training of Manual Small Incision Cataract Surgery (MSICS). This quick procedure produces high quality results at very low costs. The HelpMeSee MSICS training system features high-fidelity, virtual reality simulation with haptic feedback, sophisticated courseware, and digital learning tools and management systems.

HelpMeSee was founded by Al and Jim Ueltschi, who imagined building the MSICS training system by incorporating many of the methods and techniques used so successfully in commercial pilot training. As co-founder of Orbis International and founder of FlightSafety International, Al Ueltschi was an icon in the aviation industry and was devoted to treating preventable blindness in the developing world. HelpMeSee trains cataract specialists to ensure that all communities have access to highly trained MSICS specialists. With more than 60 simulators and 17 training centers worldwide, HelpMeSee partners with governments, universities and innovators to fight the global cataract blindness crisis. For more information, visit http://www.helpmesee.org.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 30 years, we have empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations worldwide, influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards program was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

The awards recognize the best organizations that have successfully developed and deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems, and tools that have achieved measurable results. We are honored to receive applications from organizations worldwide ranging from small, medium, large, and global enterprises to government, not-for-profits, and associations.

