Diego van Sommeren Drives Tirisi’s Global Expansion Through Leading International Trade Shows

Since becoming Head of Digital & Brand Development in 2025, van Sommeren has expanded Tirisi’s presence at COUTURE, INHORGENTA and VICENZAORO.

Since becoming Head of Digital & Brand Development at Tirisi in May 2025, Diego van Sommeren has led the Dutch jewelry brand’s international growth, digital transformation and brand strategy. His work combines marketing, creative direction and digital development to strengthen Tirisi across global markets.

Diego van Sommeren, Head of Digital & Brand Development at Tirisi.

A key milestone has been the addition of COUTURE Las Vegas to Tirisi’s trade-show calendar, complementing the brand’s presence at INHORGENTA Munich and VICENZAORO. Together, these events allow Tirisi to present its collections, connect with retailers and distributors, engage with media and develop industry relationships across the United States and Europe.

“Expanding Tirisi’s presence to COUTURE Las Vegas was an important step in our international growth,” said Diego van Sommeren. “It gives us the opportunity to meet influential retailers, strengthen our relationships in the U.S. market and present our collections and brand to an international audience.”

From Creative Leadership to Global Brand Development

Van Sommeren began working with Tirisi in 2019 as Lead Graphic Designer, translating the brand’s identity into design, photography, video and art direction. In February 2021, he became Head of Art & Marketing, managing the department and leading campaigns that connected creative storytelling with commercial objectives.

His promotion in May 2025 expanded his responsibilities across digital and brand strategy. He now leads marketing while aligning digital initiatives with wider business goals. His role also includes HR and office operations, with a focus on data-led insights and operational efficiency.

“My journey from design into marketing and brand leadership has given me a complete view of how Tirisi can grow,” van Sommeren said. “It helps us connect creativity with strategy, strengthen the experience for our partners and build a consistent international identity.”

Strengthening Tirisi’s International Presence

Under van Sommeren’s leadership, Tirisi is building a more strategic trade-show presence. COUTURE Las Vegas supports its ambitions in North America, while INHORGENTA Munich and VICENZAORO connect the brand with its European and international network.

The strategy goes beyond exhibiting. Tirisi uses each event to build long-term relationships with retailers, distributors, media and industry partners. Collection presentations, meetings, PR, storytelling and partner engagement come together to create a consistent brand experience.

“Trade shows are about much more than presenting a collection,” van Sommeren continued. “They allow us to tell the Tirisi story, meet our partners face to face and create the personal connections that are essential in the jewelry industry.”

Alongside its trade-show expansion, Tirisi is strengthening global PR, digital visibility and support for retail partners.

“Global expansion is not simply about being visible in more places,” said van Sommeren. “It is about selecting the right platforms, building the right partnerships and presenting Tirisi consistently wherever people encounter the brand.”

Through this strategy, Tirisi aims to increase international recognition, enter new markets and build a stronger platform for sustainable growth while preserving its confident, feminine and contemporary identity.

About Diego van Sommeren

Diego van Sommeren is Head of Digital & Brand Development at Tirisi. He combines creative direction, digital strategy and commercial thinking to guide the brand’s international development.

About Tirisi

Tirisi is a Dutch jewelry brand known for contemporary, feminine designs and refined craftsmanship. Through its collections, retail partnerships and presence at COUTURE Las Vegas, INHORGENTA Munich and VICENZAORO, Tirisi continues to strengthen its position in the global jewelry market.

For more information about Tirisi, visit www.tirisi.com .

Media Contact:

Diego van Sommeren

Head of Digital & Brand Development, Tirisi

+31 20 342 8079

info@tirisi.com

SOURCE: Tirisi

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire