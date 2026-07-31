Rebeka Budrys Encourages Professionals to Invest in Relationships Before They Need Them

Toronto, Ontario-based commercial banking professional Rebeka Budrys is encouraging professionals to strengthen business relationships through consistency, trust, and continuous learning, reminding people that long-term success starts long before important opportunities arise.

Rebeka Budrys, a Senior Relationship Manager specializing in commercial banking, is encouraging professionals, entrepreneurs, and business leaders to place greater value on building genuine relationships before they become essential. Drawing on her experience working with businesses across Canada and the United States, Budrys believes that trust remains one of the most overlooked drivers of long-term business success.

Her message comes as workplace studies continue to show the importance of strong professional connections. According to LinkedIn’s Global Talent Trends research, professionals with strong internal and external networks are more likely to discover new opportunities and collaborate effectively. Gallup research also consistently finds that employees who have trusting workplace relationships are more engaged and productive. Meanwhile, PwC’s Global CEO Survey regularly identifies trust as one of the most important factors influencing long-term business performance and stakeholder confidence.

“People often think relationships matter only when they need something,” said Budrys. “In reality, the strongest partnerships are built long before major decisions or challenges appear.”

Throughout her career, Budrys has traveled extensively to meet clients in communities across Canada and major business markets in the United States. Those experiences have reinforced one lesson above all others: every business has a different story.

“Travel reminds you that every community has its own story,” Budrys said. “You cannot assume every business faces the same opportunities or the same challenges.”

According to Edelman’s Trust Barometer, trust continues to influence how organizations are viewed by customers, employees, and business partners. Organizations that build credibility through transparency and consistency are more likely to earn long-term confidence from stakeholders.

Budrys believes those same principles apply on an individual level.

“You cannot build trust during one meeting,” she said. “It comes from showing up again and again and doing what you said you would do.”

She also encourages professionals to make lifelong learning part of their careers. As industries continue to change, she believes curiosity and education remain valuable regardless of experience level.

“I’ve never believed graduation was the finish line,” Budrys said. “Every year gives you another chance to improve how you lead, communicate, and support people.”

Budrys regularly participates in leadership conferences, communication workshops, and professional development programs. She also believes that learning extends beyond classrooms through conversations, travel, reading, and exposure to different communities.

“Every city teaches you something,” she said. “Sometimes it’s a business lesson. Sometimes it’s simply seeing how people solve problems differently.”

Research supports that approach. The World Economic Forum has identified continuous learning and adaptability among the most important workplace skills for the future. At the same time, many organizations report that communication, collaboration, and relationship-building remain among the most valuable leadership capabilities.

Rather than waiting for a promotion or a major opportunity, Budrys encourages people to develop those habits today.

“The biggest lesson I learned growing up is that relationships are built one conversation at a time,” she said. “Whether you’re meeting someone for the first time or working together for years, people remember how you made them feel.”

What You Can Do

Budrys encourages professionals to strengthen their own relationships by taking small, consistent steps:

Reach out to one professional contact each week without asking for anything in return.

Schedule regular time for learning through books, seminars, or industry events.

Listen more than you speak during conversations.

Learn about the communities where your colleagues, clients, or partners live and work.

Follow through on commitments, even the small ones.

Thank someone who has helped you professionally.

Stay curious by asking thoughtful questions instead of making assumptions.

“Preparation shows respect,” Budrys said. “Every conversation deserves preparation because every person and every business has different goals.”

She hopes more professionals will recognize that trust is built gradually and that meaningful relationships remain valuable regardless of industry or career stage.

About Rebeka Budrys

Rebeka Budrys is a Toronto, Ontario-based Senior Relationship Manager specializing in commercial banking. She works with businesses throughout Canada and the United States, helping build long-term professional relationships while supporting business growth. Raised on Cape Breton Island in Nova Scotia, she is known for her commitment to integrity, lifelong learning, thoughtful leadership, and building trust through consistency and genuine human connection.

Media Contact

https://www.rebekabudrys.com/

info@rebekabudrys.com

SOURCE: Rebeka Budrys

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