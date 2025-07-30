ACT Entertainment’s AC Power Distribution (ACPD) Brand Makes Donation Through BTS Pledge-of-Support Program

JACKSON, MISSOURI, JULY 30, 2025 ―Behind the Scenes received a donation from AC Power Distribution (ACPD), a brand of ACT Entertainment, during this year’s CineGear Expo in Los Angeles. The check was presented by ACPD Vice President James Davey to Behind the Scenes Board Member Paul Royalty representing a portion of the proceeds from sales of ACPD’s LunchBoxPD data and power distribution system. This donation was made possible through ACT Entertainment’s participation in the BTS Pledge of Support Program.



The LunchBoxPD is the latest evolution of ACPD’s trusted LunchBox line, now integrating both power and data distribution in a single compact unit. You can read more about The LunchBoxPD here.



James Davey, VP of ACPD said, “The new LunchBoxPD was perfect for Behind the Scenes and the Pledge of Support program. It’s a product specifically designed to make life on stage just that much easier — something that rings true with the Behind the Scenes organization and the important work they do for stagehands and technicians. We’re honored to contribute to such a worthy program.”



Behind the Scenes Board Member Paul Royalty, who accepted the donation on behalf of BTS, shared, “We’re incredibly grateful for this generous contribution. ACT’s continued support through product-based giving is helping us reach more professionals in need through our Basic Needs and Counseling Grants and the BTS Mental Health Initiative.”



ACT Entertainment is a longtime leader in the entertainment technology industry, and ACPD’s participation in the Pledge-of-Support Program demonstrates how companies can make a tangible difference by designating a product to benefit the charity. The Behind the Scenes Foundation provides financial assistance to entertainment technology professionals in need due to illness or injury, provides grants for counseling

or rehab, and provides tools and resources to support entertainment industry workers

and promote mental health and wellness. For more information about the Pledge-of-Support Program visit www.btshelp.org/pledge or contact pledge@btshelp.org